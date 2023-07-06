Tint World® announces new partnership with ZZ-2

The leading auto accessory and window-tinting franchise and the top OEM tech integration provider deliver premium entertainment and convenience solutions to a fast-growing market

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window-tinting franchise, announces a new partnership with ZZ-2, an innovative engineering and manufacturing provider specializing in OEM technology integration solutions.

"Working with Tint World offers a unique opportunity for us to reach customers with our high-quality products and continue driving growth in the North American market," said Tiago Sperandio, vice president of ZZ-2. "Tint World stands apart as the premier automotive aftermarket franchise. This partnership elevates both brands and empowers each company to continue delivering extraordinary products and services to drivers throughout Tint World's growing market."

ZZ-2 provides premium CarPlay, Android Auto, and video-integration solutions for the automotive market, connecting the latest entertainment, convenience, and safety technology with factory OEM systems. With over 15 years of experience in the 12-volt industry and five years serving North America, ZZ-2 offers unique products that drive new market opportunities for automotive service and aftermarket retailers.

Since 1982, Tint World has offered automotive aftermarket styling solutions including premium window tinting, protective films, nano ceramic coatings, vehicle wraps, advanced driver assistance and security systems, car and truck accessories, and custom wheels and tires.

"ZZ-2's technology integration products are unmatched in quality and reliability," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "It's an ideal partnership — two fast-growing industry leaders driving success through quality and innovation. We're committed to providing the largest selection of category-leading brands, and this ensures we're giving our customers the quality and choice they expect from Tint World."

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World Mobile Services include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com .

