Tint World® Appoints Christy Johnson as Chief Marketing Officer

Veteran Marketing Executive Chosen to Lead Company's Next Era of Domestic and International Growth

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading automotive styling and window tinting franchise, announced today it has named marketing executive Christy Johnson as Chief Marketing Officer.

Christy Johnson

Johnson's appointment reflects Tint World's continued investment in strengthening brand awareness, enhancing franchisee support and accelerating long-term domestic and international growth. She joins during a period of continued expansion as the company strengthens its leadership infrastructure and franchise support systems to drive a sustainable growth strategy forward.

"Christy brings a strategic mindset, significant marketing leadership and franchise expertise that will guide Tint World through its next phase of growth," said Founder and CEO of Tint World Charles Bonfiglio. "She has a deep-rooted understanding of how to build brands that drive consumer engagement and build franchisee success. We're excited to welcome her to the leadership team."

Johnson joins the company following leadership roles with global franchise brands including Papa John's and Yum! Brands, bringing decades of expertise in franchise marketing, brand strategy and consumer engagement. Throughout her career, Johnson's leadership has championed bold strategies to scale brands from early-stage development to international expansion. Her experience spans franchise operations, field and consumer marketing using data-driven best practices.

"I'm excited to work alongside the team to further strengthen customer engagement and franchisee support across the system," said Johnson. "Tint World is a lifestyle brand with an enthusiastic customer base and a strong franchise community. The opportunity to drive an integrated global marketing strategy to impact growth is exciting, and I look forward to leading the evolution of the brand."

As Chief Marketing Officer, Johnson will oversee Tint World's global marketing strategy and brand positioning, customer engagement initiatives, as well as franchise marketing. She will lead customer loyalty, digital and social storytelling, and franchise support to drive growth across the country and internationally.

With locations spanning coast to coast and a growing international footprint, Tint World continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the automotive aftermarket industry while investing in the people, systems and strategies that support long-term franchise success.

For more information on Tint World® and available franchise opportunities, please visit www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

About Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, ceramic coatings, automotive electronics, and vehicle accessories. Tint World® Mobile Services™ includes Residential, Commercial, and Marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations across the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

SOURCE Tint World