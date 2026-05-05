Tint World® Powers Up Leadership Team as Franchise Expansion Accelerates

Leading Automotive Styling Franchise Welcomes New VP of Real Estate & Construction and Director of Business Development to Support Domestic and International Expansion

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading automotive styling and window tinting franchise, is strengthening its leadership team with the addition of Victoria Coia as Director of Business Development and Kevin Murray as VP of Real Estate & Construction. These strategic hires reflect the brand's continued focus on building the infrastructure, development strategy and franchisee support needed to advance domestic and international expansion.

Kevin Murray and Victoria Coia

Coia brings more than 20+ years of franchise development experience with service and food franchise concepts, including Massage Heights and Rita's Franchise Company. As Director of Business Development, she will focus on strengthening Tint World's development pipeline, attracting high-quality operators and multi-unit investors, and connecting with independent automotive shop owners seeking a more scalable, brand-backed path for growth.

"Tint World has built a strong position in the automotive aftermarket space with a model that blends functionality, lifestyle appeal and long-term growth potential," said Coia. "I'm excited to join the team and help support the brand's continued expansion by connecting with high-quality operators and investors who align with Tint World's vision."

Murray brings more than 25 years of real estate and construction experience across the QSR, entertainment, retail and fitness industries. He has supported growth for brands including Church's Chicken, Benihana, Dunkin' Brands and more. As VP of Real Estate & Construction, he will focus on strengthening Tint World's site selection, lease support, development pipeline tracking and construction processes to support efficient openings and long-term franchisee success.

"Real estate and construction play a major role in franchisee success, and my priority is to help Tint World franchisees make smart site decisions and move through the development process as efficiently as possible," said Murray. "I'm excited to join a brand with strong growth potential and support its continued expansion across the U.S. and internationally."

Together, Coia and Murray will support Tint World's next phase of growth by strengthening its development pipeline, aligning the brand with the right operators in strategic markets and improving real estate and construction processes as the brand continues expanding domestically and internationally.

"Tint World has built tremendous momentum, and our next phase of growth requires leaders who can help us scale with greater discipline, consistency and support for our franchisees," said Charles Bonfiglio, Founder and CEO of Tint World®. "Victoria and Kevin strengthen the leadership foundation behind our expansion and reflect our continued investment in the people and systems that will drive long-term success."

With locations spanning coast to coast and a growing international presence, Tint World® continues to build on its position as a leading automotive styling franchise. As the brand expands, it remains focused on pairing strong market demand with the leadership, systems and support needed to help franchisees grow successfully.

For more information on Tint World® and available franchise opportunities, please visit www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

About Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, ceramic coatings, automotive electronics, and vehicle accessories. Tint World® Mobile Services™ includes Residential, Commercial, and Marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations across the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

SOURCE Tint World