Tint World® Drives Strong Q1 2026 Franchise Development with New Agreements, Leadership Expansion, and Continued Momentum

Record Growth for Leading Automotive Styling Franchise Credit to Strategic Expansion and Infrastructure Investments

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading automotive styling and window tinting franchise, continued its strong growth trajectory in the first quarter of 2026 with franchise development momentum, strategic leadership enhancements, and continued investment in scalable infrastructure to support long-term expansion. This all builds upon a milestone 2025 that saw the brand surpass $100 million in store revenue and sign 39 franchise agreements.

Accelerating Franchise Development Pipeline

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ continued its strong growth trajectory in the first quarter of 2026 with franchise development momentum, strategic leadership enhancements, and continued investment in scalable infrastructure to support long-term expansion.

Throughout Q1 2026, Tint World continued to expand its national footprint through new real estate and active development across key markets. The brand signed three licenses: one in Portland, OR and another two in Indiana, specifically La Porte and Valparaiso. That number of signed licenses is expected to double within the next couple of months.

This steady pipeline reflects Tint World's disciplined approach to growth – prioritizing strong operators, strategic territories, and long-term franchisee success.

"Throughout the year, our focus will remain on building a franchise system that empowers entrepreneurs while delivering exceptional customer experiences," said Charles Bonfiglio, Founder and CEO of Tint World®. "The momentum we've seen in Q1 reinforces the strength of our model and the demand for our services across the country."

Strengthening Leadership to Support Scalable Growth

To support its expanding system, Tint World made key executive appointments in Q1, adding Eric Taylor as Chief Development Officer and Craig Martin as Vice President of Finance. These strategic hires will enhance the brand's development engine, strengthen financial infrastructure, and ensure sustainable, long-term growth.

Taylor will focus on optimizing real estate strategy and accelerating franchise development, while Martin will lead financial systems and reporting initiatives to support the brand's increasing scale.

Investing in Infrastructure and Franchisee Success

Tint World's Q1 performance is further supported by ongoing investments in technology, training, and partnerships introduced over the past year. The brand's online booking platform continues to enhance customer experience while improving operational efficiency for franchisees.

Tint World also expanded the customer financing options available across its system to meet growing consumer demand for flexible payment solutions. Through in-store financing programs and online buy now, pay later offerings, customers can move forward with vehicle customization projects more easily, helping franchisees convert more leads while enhancing affordability and convenience.

Additionally, initiatives such as expanded training programs and strategic partnerships are helping franchise owners streamline operations, capture more leads, and scale their businesses more effectively.

These investments align with Tint World's broader commitment to equipping franchisees with the tools and resources needed to succeed in an increasingly competitive automotive aftermarket industry.

Positioned for Continued Growth in 2026

Following a strong start to the year, Tint World is well-positioned to maintain its momentum through Q2 and beyond. With a growing development pipeline, strengthened leadership team, and continued focus on innovation, the brand remains committed to expanding its footprint while delivering consistent value to franchisees and customers alike.

The brand has identified the following as key growth markets for the year:

Los Angeles

San Diego

Northern California

Phoenix

Salt Lake City

Denver

Chicago

New York City

Philadelphia area

Atlanta

"We remain focused on executing our growth strategy with discipline and purpose," said Bonfiglio. "Everything we do – from development to technology to training – is designed to support our franchisees and drive long-term success across the system."

For more information on Tint World® and available franchise opportunities, please visit www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

About Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, ceramic coatings, automotive electronics, and vehicle accessories. Tint World® Mobile Services™ includes Residential, Commercial, and Marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations across the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

SOURCE Tint World