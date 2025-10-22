Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ Partners with Oracle Lighting to Deliver Premium Automotive Lighting Solutions

New Collaboration Offers Reliable and Expansive Lighting Solutions to the Tint World Franchise System

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, the leading franchise in window tinting and automotive accessories, has announced a partnership agreement with Oracle Lighting, a leading provider of quality, innovative lighting solutions. Through this preferred collaboration, franchisees will gain streamlined access to over 25 years of design and development expertise, allowing consistency across the system.

"Our franchisees represent Tint World in their local markets, so giving them direct access to premium products and proven expertise is essential," said Charles Bonfiglio, Founder and CEO of Tint World. "This collaboration with Oracle Lighting delivers a reliable, system-wide solution for advanced automotive lighting. This partnership ensures that we can offer cutting-edge upgrades that enhance the customer experience while building stronger product offerings across every community we serve."

Tint World continues to prioritize delivering value to franchisees by pursuing innovative technology, streamlining operations, and building strategic partnerships across the system. These efforts are designed to give every location the tools and resources they need to stay ahead of industry trends and meet the evolving demands of customers.

This collaboration highlights Tint World's commitment to strengthening its franchise network and creating consistency across the system. By equipping each location with the tools to deliver reliable high-quality experiences, Tint World is reinforcing its brand presence, elevating its reputation in the industry, and empowering franchisees to achieve sustainable growth.

"At Oracle Lighting, we've built our reputation on delivering innovative, high-quality lighting solutions that enhance both performance and style," said Tiffanie Hartenstein, CEO and Co-Founder of Oracle Lighting. "This partnership with Tint World allows us to extend that commitment to an even broader audience, giving franchisees reliable access to our products while ensuring drivers everywhere can experience the quality, safety, and customization Oracle is known for."

Oracle Lighting's catalog includes headlights, taillights, fog lights, halo kits, off-road lighting, LED accent lights, and custom lighting accessories, all designed to elevate style, safety, and performance. With a streamlined design-to-support process and an industry-leading warranty, Oracle provides Tint World franchisees with dependable, high-quality solutions that can be tailored to meet the diverse needs of their customers.

"Working with Oracle Lighting represents our expending presence nationwide and building strategic partnerships that help our customers and system," said Jonathan Norman, President and Chief Investment Officer of Tint World. "Combining Oracle Lighting's 25+ years of innovation in the lighting industry with our established systems, we're able to deliver a positive advantage to our franchisees."

Tint World is actively seeking multi-unit investors and motivated individuals who are ready to take charge of their future. No automotive experience is necessary, just an entrepreneurial spirit and a strong commitment to execution. For more information about franchise opportunities with Tint World, visit https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

About Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, ceramic coatings, automotive electronics, and vehicle accessories.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ includes Residential, Commercial, and Marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations across the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

