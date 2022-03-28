Tinting Chicago Opens a New Location in Palatine, Illinois
Mar 28, 2022, 08:44 ET
PALATINE, Ill., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinting Chicago opens the third shop at 1402 N Rand Rd, Palatine, featuring the full spectrum of auto tinting, wrapping, car paint protection, residential, and commercial tinting services.
"We opened a new shop in Palatine to fulfill a high demand from customers in this area — Palatine, Buffalo Grove, Des Plaines, Mt Prospect, etc. As two of our other shops, this facility features our signature car tinting, wrapping, PPF, residential and commercial tinting, and commercial graphics services, — Mike Skoropad Tinting Chicago CEO, — The shop is conveniently located on a busy street and is super easy to find".
Tinting Chicago Palatine services
- Car window tinting
- Headlight tint/tail light tint
- Car wrapping
- Full vehicle color change
- Chrome deletes
- Car paint protection (PPF)
- Home window tinting
- Commercial window tinting
- Commercial graphics
- Decals installation
- Fleet graphics
Staff
Location manager — Nazar Demianchuk, supervisor — Alex Belov, certified installers Vasiliy Demianchuk and Dzmitry Bulauchyk.
Facility description
- Spacious tinting shop fits three vehicles simultaneously
- 10 parking spots for the customers
- The cozy waiting area with Wi-Fi, coffee, water, snacks
- Samples of all vinyl films
- 3M and XPel certified
Working hours
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tinting Chicago plans new locations
Tinting Chicago is planning to open new tinting shops in Illinois and the other states. The expansion into a franchise is also in the plans of the company.
Please, feel free to contact Tinting Chicago general manager Alex Belov directly with any questions or cooperation suggestions.
Contacts
Tel.: 773-714-8100
Email: [email protected]
Address: 1402 N Rand Rd, Palatine, IL 60074
SOURCE Tinting Chicago Palatine
