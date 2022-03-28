Tinting Chicago Opens a New Location in Palatine, Illinois

PALATINE, Ill., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinting Chicago opens the third shop at 1402 N Rand Rd, Palatine, featuring the full spectrum of auto tinting, wrapping, car paint protection, residential, and commercial tinting services.

"We opened a new shop in Palatine to fulfill a high demand from customers in this area — Palatine, Buffalo Grove, Des Plaines, Mt Prospect, etc. As two of our other shops, this facility features our signature car tinting, wrapping, PPF, residential and commercial tinting, and commercial graphics services, — Mike Skoropad Tinting Chicago CEO, — The shop is conveniently located on a busy street and is super easy to find".

Tinting Chicago Palatine services

Car window tinting

Headlight tint/tail light tint

Car wrapping

Full vehicle color change



Chrome deletes

Car paint protection (PPF)

Home window tinting

Commercial window tinting

Commercial graphics

Decals installation



Fleet graphics

Staff

Location manager — Nazar Demianchuk, supervisor — Alex Belov, certified installers Vasiliy Demianchuk and Dzmitry Bulauchyk.

Facility description

Spacious tinting shop fits three vehicles simultaneously

10 parking spots for the customers

The cozy waiting area with Wi-Fi, coffee, water, snacks

Samples of all vinyl films

3M and XPel certified

Working hours

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tinting Chicago plans new locations

Tinting Chicago is planning to open new tinting shops in Illinois and the other states. The expansion into a franchise is also in the plans of the company.

Please, feel free to contact Tinting Chicago general manager Alex Belov directly with any questions or cooperation suggestions.

Contacts

Tel.: 773-714-8100

Email: [email protected]

Address: 1402 N Rand Rd, Palatine, IL 60074

SOURCE Tinting Chicago Palatine