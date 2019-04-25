Tintri by DDN Surge Continues with Strong 2019 First Quarter Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tintri® by DDN, the leader in VM-aware software and appliances today announced strong first quarter sales growth and a 2019 Product Leadership Award recognition by Frost & Sullivan. Tintri by DDN's robust Q1 results demonstrate that the renewed customer interest in Tintri has been sustained into the new year, and the company continues recruiting efforts across all areas of the business.

With Q1 2019 sales exceeding targets and the further hiring of new sales, support, and engineering staff members, Tintri by DDN is starting to capitalize on equally strong product engineering and support results. Tintri by DDN Q1 sales achievements surpassed expectations due to a significant uptake from larger-scale enterprise customers. This shift reflects the value of Tintri by DDN delivering unparalleled analytics, ease of scalability, and guaranteed performance for applications in the most demanding and diverse virtualized environments, like those found in Fortune 1000 accounts.

"2019 is the year of renaissance for Tintri by DDN. We have a great company, and work well internally with a clear strategy and drive to deliver. Now it's time to focus on bringing some Tintri by DDN magic to a broader customer base," said Paul Bloch, co-founder and president of DDN®. "We are poised for a breakout year with Tintri products that are uniquely designed to simplify customers' virtual environments. We are very excited about the Tintri by DDN roadmap, which will deliver vastly increased value to our customers across the globe."

During the first quarter of 2019, Tintri by DDN continued to hire across every part of the organization with a 40 percent expansion of the engineering team and an equal boost to the world-wide support team. Tintri by DDN plans to expand staff positions in all parts of the company this year including go-to-market, engineering and support.

"Q1 is historically our slowest quarter, so we were very pleased to achieve results that were well above target," said Phil Trickovic, Tintri By DDN's president of worldwide sales. "We are continuing to see extensive adoption and growth in our existing customer base, as well as in new customers and within our highly-valued partner ecosystem. We expect this growth trend to continue as we expand our predictive analytics and machine learning capabilities. We are also making great progress on the soon-to-be released DB Aware module as well as our expansion into macro/micro data center management capabilities."

In addition to strong revenue results, Tintri by DDN's Tintri Global Center (TGC) platform also earned Frost & Sullivan's 2019 Product Leadership Award for Intelligent Storage Management. TGC provides daily management tasks required to streamline storage management, as well as forward-looking insights to help businesses plan accordingly. Frost & Sullivan analysts independently evaluated TGC's attributes and business impact by following a ten-step process to assess its fit with best practices criteria. TGC secured the award by demonstrating huge advances to its already robust, analytics-driven storage management platform.

"Since the acquisition of Tintri, the Tintri by DDN team has provided solid direction to the already strong analytics management platform that the company offers,'' said Karyn Price, Senior Industry Analyst, Cloud Computing for Frost & Sullivan. "With its defined plans for new features, and plans for advanced analytics and AI in the near future, there is clear growth potential for Tintri by DDN as it eclipses competitors with its advanced storage analytics. With a well-defined roadmap of ambitious service enhancements, Tintri by DDN has a bright future with the ability to continue as a leader in the intelligent storage space."

Additional results and metrics are available under NDA. Please contact Tintri Sales for further information.

