Tintri Cares Program Helps Enterprise Companies Continue Operations with Affordable Intelligent Infrastructure Solutions

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tintri®, provider of Intelligent Infrastructure for enterprises, today announced its Tintri Cares Program, developed to help new and existing customers grappling with global economic challenges brought on by COVID-19. Tintri Cares provides options for the most vulnerable customers to continue operations leveraging Intelligent Infrastructure solutions at an affordable price-point with lenient financing options. Organizations such as state and local governments, higher educational institutions, not-for-profits, and other entities facing challenging financial constraints can take advantage of Tintri Cares technology financing approach, especially given insufficient or uncertain fiscal stimulus policies.

"A staple of the Tintri corporate philosophy centers on a culture of integrity and sincerity, and the strong belief that Tintri Intelligent Infrastructure solutions can have a positive impact in the world," said Amy Medeiros, head of Global Marketing and Inside Sales, Tintri. "Our customers and partners are our top priority, and we want to do our part to help them continue to do business and be successful, and the Tintri Cares Program allows us to provide assistance the best way we can until they maintain or regain stability."

Tintri Cares Program Components

The components of the Tintri Cares Program are bundled into a portfolio of Tintri Care Packages. The initial set of packages is based on selected Tintri IntelliFlash® and Tintri VMstore™ systems and includes the following:

Tintri IntelliFlash or VMstore storage system (one or more)

Tintri IntelliFlash expansion shelf (not included with all packages)

Remote installation

Three years of Tintri Premium Support

0% financing (for qualified customers)

Tintri Care Packages

There are three Tintri Care Packages available, configured to meet a customer's workload and organizational requirements based on economics, scalability and performance.

1. Tintri Economy Care Packages: Ideal for organizations seeking cost-optimized storage solutions for workloads that require solid performance and are likely to experience steady growth.

IntelliFlash Economy Package: The IntelliFlash T4200 is an entry-level hybrid flash system that accommodates both SSD and HDD media in the same system for balanced performance and cost-efficiency.



1 x IntelliFlash T4200 system





Effective capacity: up to 125 TB 1

IOPS: ~ 72,000 2

VMstore Economy Package: The VMstore EC6000 is an all-flash platform that uniquely optimizes virtualized environments with auto-balanced scalability and performance and cost-effective drive-level expansion.



1 x VMstore EC6030 system





Effective capacity: up to 81 TB 1





Maximum # of VMs: 750 3

2. Tintri Scalability Care Packages: Ideal for organizations seeking solid performance and storage capacity to support workloads that are expected to experience potentially accelerated data growth.

IntelliFlash Scalability Package: The IntelliFlash T4700 is a midrange all-flash system that offers expansion shelves to deliver excellent scalability. This package comes with one expansion shelf.



1 x IntelliFlash T4700 system





1 x FE-50 expansion shelf





Effective capacity: up to 199 TB 1





IOPS: ~ 200,000 2



VMstore Scalability Package: The VMstore EC6055 is a powerful all-flash midrange system which provides all of the EC6000 platform advantages.



1 x VMstore EC6055 system





Effective capacity: up to 322 TB 1





Maximum # of VMs: 2,500 3

3. Tintri Performance Care Package: Ideal for organizations seeking storage performance for critical application workloads that require high throughput and low latency.

IntelliFlash Performance Package: The IntelliFlash HD2040 is a high-density all-flash system that offers outstanding performance as well as excellent dense flash capacity.



2 x IntelliFlash HD2040-100 systems





Effective capacity: up to 265 TB 1 (per system)

IOPS: ~ 200,000 2 (per system)

VMstore Performance Package: The VMstore EC6075 all-flash system provides all the benefits of the EC6055, with double the capacity and a significant step up in performance to accommodate thousands of additional virtual machines.



1 x VMstore EC6075 system





Effective capacity: up to 645 TB 1





Maximum # of VMs: 5,000 3

For more information about the Tintri Cares Program, visit www.tintri.com/tintri-cares.

1 IntelliFlash capacity figures are based on a 4:1 data reduction ratio. VMstore capacity figures are based on a 5:1 data reduction ratio.

2 IntelliFlash IOPS figures are based on an 80/20 read/write ratio and 8k block size.

3 Maximum number of virtual machines will vary based on workload performance characteristics.

About Tintri

Tintri is a wholly owned subsidiary of DataDirect Networks (DDN), the data-at-scale powerhouse and world's largest privately held storage company. Tintri delivers unique outcomes in Enterprise data centers. Tintri's AI-enabled intelligent infrastructure learns your environment to drive automation. Analytical insights help you simplify and accelerate your operations and empower data-driven business insights. Thousands of Tintri customers have saved millions of management hours using Tintri. Choose differently, the choice is yours. Learn more about the Tintri portfolio of solutions at https://www.tintri.com/products.

