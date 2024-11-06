Tintri Introduces Advanced Kubernetes Data Management with New VMstore CSI Driver

VMstore CSI delivers key VMstore performance, data protection and observability features to the Kubernetes ecosystem

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tintri®, a subsidiary of DDN®, and leader in AI-powered data management solutions, today announced the availability of Tintri's VMstore™ features to Kubernetes environments with its new VMstore Container Storage Interface (CSI) driver. The Tintri VMstore platform provides unparalleled visibility into performance, data protection and management for virtual machine workloads, with a focus on simplicity. The CSI driver provides VMstore customers with that same insight within Kubernetes environments to easily manage all container and VM workloads through one interface.

The VMstore CSI driver allows admins to manage all data using familiar Tintri interfaces and tools to reduce complexity in hybrid VM/container environments. The driver enables dynamic provisioning and automatic attachment and detachment of volumes to containers. With cloud native application support, VMstore integrates into platforms that support raw CSI access to efficiently manage data for microservices-based deployments.

"Tintri's new IO-aware CSI driver is the most adaptable data management platform for Kubernetes, transforming how IT administrators handle Kubernetes environments in both cloud and on-prem," said Brock Mowry, CTO, Tintri. "The VMstore CSI driver empowers administrators, regardless of their Kubernetes expertise, with the essential tools to efficiently manage and optimize data across physical and virtual clusters."

Key Features and Benefits

Advanced Observability and Management : VMstore customers leveraging containers in their environments gain comprehensive insights into data movement and activity. The VMstore CSI driver enables easy management of workload transitions between cloud environments, enhancing operational efficiency through automated performance tuning. In addition, ETPH analytics provide insight to optimize cloud storage costs.





: VMstore customers leveraging containers in their environments gain comprehensive insights into data movement and activity. The VMstore CSI driver enables easy management of workload transitions between cloud environments, enhancing operational efficiency through automated performance tuning. In addition, ETPH analytics provide insight to optimize cloud storage costs. Exceptional Performance and Control : The VMstore CSI driver leverages Tintri's TxOS industry leading performance, analysis and optimization capabilities, allowing admins to dynamically manage container performance and autonomously prioritize application workloads in real time. Leveraging Tintri Global Center (TGC), admins can manage multiple VMstores serving as Kubernetes clusters either globally or locally through a single pane of glass.





: The VMstore CSI driver leverages Tintri's TxOS industry leading performance, analysis and optimization capabilities, allowing admins to dynamically manage container performance and autonomously prioritize application workloads in real time. Leveraging Tintri Global Center (TGC), admins can manage multiple VMstores serving as Kubernetes clusters either globally or locally through a single pane of glass. Robust Data Protection and Recovery: With the VMstore TxOS integration, Tintri brings superior data protection and disaster recovery to Kubernetes environments, including snapshots and cloning of persistent volumes or large data sets, ensuring consistent storage, secure data management and efficient recoverability.

Silicon Sky, an innovative and forward-thinking IT infrastructure and managed security services provider, implemented Tintri VMstore solutions as the backbone of its Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) business. Silicon Sky is leveraging the Tintri CSI driver within its data centers, both in the cloud and on-premises. "By providing primary storage, disaster recovery and data protection in one solution, we simplify and enhance IT operations," said Tim Averill, US CTO, Silicon Sky.

Availability

VMstore CSI support will be available to customers in Q4 2024. For more information, please contact a Tintri sales representative or visit tintri.com/contact-us/.

About Tintri

Tintri, a wholly owned subsidiary of DataDirect Networks (DDN), delivers purpose-built solutions to store and manage virtual workloads in enterprise data centers. Thousands of customers have saved countless administrative hours using Tintri's innovative technologies. Explore the Tintri portfolio of solutions at www.tintri.com.

