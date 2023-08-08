Tintri to Exhibit and Host Geek Out! LIVE Technology Demo Sessions at VMware Explore Las Vegas 2023

Tintri to Showcase AI-Powered Data Management Solutions and Host Geek Out! LIVE Technology Demo Session to Unveil New Cloud Offering

Who: Tintri®, a DDN® subsidiary and leading provider of VM-aware, AI-powered data management solutions, will be exhibiting at VMware Explore Las Vegas from Aug. 21-24, 2023 at booth #805 and hosting Geek Out! LIVE Technology Demo Sessions throughout the duration of the show.

What: Tintri will be showcasing its AI-powered data management solutions for virtualized workloads, including its VMstore™ intelligent data management system. Tintri VMstore was purpose-built for virtualized infrastructures, specifically virtual servers, VDI and SQL databases, and has been truly VM-aware since 2011. Demonstrating best practices for VMstore capabilities such as Tintri Global Center (TGC), Tintri Analytics, Service Groups, and VMstore VM Scale-Out, attendees will experience the unmatched simplicity in workload management with completely autonomous and hands-free operations that VMstore provides. With a focus on Data Protection and Disaster Recovery, Tintri will showcase how VMstore's robust data protection and recovery features provide organizations peace of mind with their most critical data. With Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs) as low as one minute, disaster recovery with zero data loss can be achieved with simply a couple of clicks.

Tintri will also host Geek Out! LIVE Technology Demos in the Engagement Zone across from the Tintri booth. Topics will include Data Protection/Disaster Recovery, Databases, Analytics, VDI, and more. Tintri's CTO, Brock Mowry, will make a special presentation on Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. PDT highlighting Tintri's new cloud offering. Geek Out! LIVE attendees will be entered into a drawing to win a Tintri-branded Nintendo Switch.

Tintri will also be hosting two "Sips & Tips" events in its booth, providing beverages and live demos by Tintri technology experts.

When: Tintri will be at VMware Explore Las Vegas from Aug. 21-24. Geek Out! LIVE Demos will be held throughout the duration of the show.

Where: VMware Explore Las Vegas takes place at The Venetian in Las Vegas. The Geek Out! LIVE Demos will be held in the Engagement Zone across from the Tintri booth #805.

Why: Tintri delivers AI-powered data management solutions that are purpose-built for virtualized workloads and provides resources and education to help customers make data management simple and worry-free and plan for the future with precision. Tintri is committed to providing enterprises with powerful, simple and flexible solutions to future-proof their data management infrastructure. For more information, visit https://tintri.com.

About Tintri
Tintri, a wholly owned subsidiary of DataDirect Networks (DDN), delivers purpose-built solutions to store and manage virtual machines in enterprise data centers. Thousands of customers have saved countless administrative hours using Tintri's innovative technologies. Explore the Tintri portfolio of solutions at https://www.tintri.com

Contact:
Walt & Company, on behalf of Tintri
Sharon Sumrit, 408.369.7200
[email protected]

©2023 All rights reserved. DDN, Tintri and VMstore are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by DataDirect Networks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

