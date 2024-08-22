Tintri to Unveil New Disaster Recovery Feature for Lightning-Fast System Restoration at VMware Explore Las Vegas 2024

Tintri to Exhibit VM-Aware, AI-Powered Data Management Solutions, Demo Live Technology Sessions and Present Insights on Intelligent Data Management for Virtualized Environments

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tintri®, a DDN® subsidiary, and leading provider of the world's first VM-aware, AI-powered data management solutions, will be exhibiting at VMware Explore Las Vegas at booth #1518 from Aug. 26-29, 2024 and will be unveiling GLAS-DP – a new suite of disaster recovery features now available for Tintri customers. Attendees can see demos and experience how GLAS-DP autonomously detects, alerts and enables rapid recovery from a ransomware event.

GLAS-DP enables customers to employ extensive recovery capabilities via the Tintri Global Center™ (TGC)-AI platform leveraging the real time I/O stream and metadata of VMstore™ devices. The new capabilities enable instantaneous alerts on potential threats to streamline lightning-fast recovery. GLAS-DP allows IT managers to quickly restore points, recover within milliseconds, and roll forward – allowing for an efficient workflow with minimal downtime in the event of a ransomware breach. For an additional level of security, two factor authentication is included with the suite.

Tintri will also be showcasing its AI-powered data management solutions for virtualized workloads, including:

VMstore : Intelligent data management system, which was purpose-built for virtualized infrastructures – specifically virtual servers, VDI and SQL databases, and has been truly VM-aware since 2011.

Intelligent data management system, which was purpose-built for virtualized infrastructures – specifically virtual servers, VDI and SQL databases, and has been truly VM-aware since 2011. Tintri Cloud Platform ™ : Full turnkey offering that enables customers to experience the benefits of a Tintri VMstore-powered managed cloud. Seamlessly delivering infrastructure and host-in-cloud and process-in-cloud capabilities. Attendees will be able to sign up for a free, no obligation 30-day trial.

™ Full turnkey offering that enables customers to experience the benefits of a Tintri VMstore-powered managed cloud. Seamlessly delivering infrastructure and host-in-cloud and process-in-cloud capabilities. Attendees will be able to sign up for a free, no obligation 30-day trial. Tintri Cloud Engine™: Container-driven platform that provides customers with the flexibility to deploy Tintri technologies outside of the private data center by decoupling Tintri's AI-powered software from the VMstore T7000 hardware platform.

Additionally, Tintri will host Geek Out! LIVE Technology Demo Sessions throughout the duration of the show in the Tintri booth. Topics will include VMstore intelligent data management system, Tintri Cloud Platform managed infrastructure, analytics, VDI, DevOps, SQL databases, and ransomware/data protection/disaster recovery.

Tintri executives Phil Trickovic, SVP, and Brock Mowry, CTO, will also lead Breakout and Expo sessions on the following topics:

Breakout Session: "Platform Entropy? Unlocking Autonomy's Potential" – Trickovic and Mowry, will provide insight on how to unleash the potential of autonomy in critical business operations. They will discuss how to overcome the hurdles that come with implementing intelligent data architecture and management platforms, and practical solutions and strategies to turn challenges into opportunities for growth and innovation. This session will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. PDT in the Marcello 4503 on level four.





– Trickovic and Mowry, will provide insight on how to unleash the potential of autonomy in critical business operations. They will discuss how to overcome the hurdles that come with implementing intelligent data architecture and management platforms, and practical solutions and strategies to turn challenges into opportunities for growth and innovation. This session will take place on from 10:30 – in the Marcello 4503 on level four. Expo Session: "Are VMs Considered Legacy Technology?" – Even with the advent of newer IT infrastructure technologies like containers which can offer resource efficiency, rapid deployment, and scalability, VMs continue to be widely used especially in enterprise environments. Mowry will explore the role of VMs in contemporary IT systems, including legacy systems and hybrid environments where VMs can potentially coexist with containers and other architectures. This session will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 12:30 – 12:50 p.m. PDT in The Expo Theater, Hall B on level two.

Availability

GLAS-DP will be available for customers leveraging Tintri Global Center AI platform in September 2024. For more information, contact a Tintri sales representative or visit https://tintri.com/company/talk-to-an-expert/.

About Tintri

Tintri, a wholly owned subsidiary of DataDirect Networks (DDN), delivers purpose-built solutions to store and manage virtual workloads in enterprise data centers. Thousands of customers have saved countless administrative hours using Tintri's innovative technologies. Explore the Tintri portfolio of solutions at https://www.tintri.com.

Contact:

Walt & Company, on behalf of Tintri

Sharon Sumrit, 408.369.7200

[email protected]

©2024 All rights reserved. DDN, Tintri, Tintri Global Center, VMstore, Tintri Cloud Platform, and Tintri Cloud Engine are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by DataDirect Networks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Tintri