Tintri Unveils its 2020 Partner of the Year Award Winners

CHATSWORTH, Calif. , March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tintri®, the leading provider of Intelligent Infrastructure for enterprises, today announced the winners of its 2020 Partner of the Year Award, honoring standout organizations in its Tintri Partner Program. These awards celebrate top-performing partners worldwide, recognizing their ability to leverage Tintri's intelligent storage solutions and deliver outstanding results for customers during an exceptionally tumultuous year.

Nominated by Tintri leaders around the globe, these elite partners have set themselves apart and were chosen based on their strategic technology expertise and their ability to drive channel business growth and success for customers – including excellent business results, predictable profitability and sustained user satisfaction. The robust Tintri Partner Program is designed to foster a network of business partners that can deliver a comprehensive enterprise solution set, and high-quality services and support to help customers get maximum value from their Tintri Intelligent Infrastructure solutions.

"This year's Partner of the Year award winners are comprised of organizations that have exemplified an unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding levels of customer success, while setting the bar for Tintri solution expertise and driving impressive growth despite the challenges presented in 2020," said Amy Medeiros, senior vice president, Corporate Marketing and Inside Sales, Tintri. "Tintri is honored to stand alongside our partners, who are indispensable to our business. Together we have a joint commitment to continue providing the best service and experience for our existing and future customer base. Congratulations to all of our top partners. We look forward to many more successes together."

Tintri continues to attract the best of the best to its Tintri Partner Program and strives to provide partners with a broad set of innovative tools to grow their relationships with current customers and expand into new markets. Since the launch of its Partner Portal in 2020 new partner registration has increased 550% and approximately 80% of new partners have gained new customers, underscoring Tintri's promise to generate success for both its partners and customers.

Tintriis being acknowledged by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in the 2021 Partner Program Guide – with a 5-Star rating. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs.

"As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization's program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel."

2020 Tintri Partner of the Year Award winners include:

North America

National Partner of the Year: CDW

Central Region Partner of the Year: AHEAD

East Region Partner of the Year: StarNet Solutions, Inc.

West Region Partner of the Year: Sanity Solutions, Inc.

Federal Partner of the Year: Flywheel Data

Distributor of the Year: Climb Channel Solutions

Europe

Germany Partner of the Year: Mightycare Solutions GmbH

UK Partner of the Year: Trustmarque

APJ

Japan Partner of the Year: NOX Co., LTD

About Tintri

Based in Silicon Valley, Tintri is a wholly owned subsidiary of DataDirect Networks (DDN), the data-at-scale powerhouse and world's largest privately held storage company. Tintri delivers unique outcomes in Enterprise data centers. Tintri's AI-enabled intelligent infrastructure learns your environment to drive automation. Analytical insights help you simplify and accelerate your operations and empower data-driven business insights. Thousands of Tintri customers have saved millions of management hours using Tintri. Choose differently, the choice is yours. Learn more about the Tintri portfolio of solutions at https://www.tintri.com/products.

