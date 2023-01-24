Tinuiti redefines its social offering with new acquisition, the firm's third since 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti , the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, today announced its acquisition of Ampush, a leading growth marketing agency with a core focus across social platforms that provides end-to-end performance creative and customer acquisition capabilities. The acquisition expands and complements Tinuiti's already industry award-winning paid social capabilities, in addition to now providing clients access to distinctive end-to-end social, creative and measurement capabilities that leverages data through industry-differentiated technology.

Tinuiti Acquires Ampush, Unlocks New Level of End-to-End Performance Social and Creative for Clients; Tinuiti redefines its social offering with new acquisition, the firm’s third since 2021

Founded in 2010, Ampush is based in New York City with nearly 90 employees, with an additional presence in San Francisco and remotely. Ampush partners with fast-growing e-commerce and subscription commerce brands including Instacart, Blenders Eyewear, and STARZ. Ampush quickly made a name for itself by catapulting digitally-native brands to new levels of profitable customer growth. The Ampush tech stack and social capabilities has proven the ability to use novel technologies and tactics to connect the right consumers with the right brands.

The acquisition brings Tinuiti clients:

Performance Creative for Social: Agile creative production including access to graphic designers, videographers, UGC-content production, proprietary content sites, and influencer relationships to optimize messaging for growth.

Agile creative production including access to graphic designers, videographers, UGC-content production, proprietary content sites, and influencer relationships to optimize messaging for growth. Customization throughout the funnel: Rigorous testing and optimization of the connection between "pre-click" ad creative and audiences, with "post-click" curated landing pages, checkout flows and personalized experiences.

Rigorous testing and optimization of the connection between "pre-click" ad creative and audiences, with "post-click" curated landing pages, checkout flows and personalized experiences. Analytics that unlock strategy: Proprietary tech that integrates across any data source and empowers teams to use client-specific insights and find otherwise invisible strategies to win. Unique and advantageous solutions to build an edge in marketing.

Zach Morrison, CEO at Tinuiti, said: "With Tinuiti's acquisition of Ampush, we're unlocking a new level of social capabilities for clients designed not only for today's landscape, but for long term success - an end-to-end offering with expertise that combines creative with differentiated landing page technology and data. Not only are they the right business fit, they are also the right cultural fit who shares similar values and core philosophies for creating employee happiness and establishing an environment that empowers its employees with a culture of ownership."

This deal was facilitated for Tinuiti by New Mountain Capital, while PALAZZO served as exclusive financial advisor to Ampush. This deal marks the third acquisition since 2021 for Tinuiti, following the purchase of The Ortega Group , an Amazon-specialist agency in March 2021, followed by Bliss Point Media in August 2021, formally launching Tinuiti's Streaming+ division. Ampush CEO Jon Oberlander, will lead the Tinuiti Social Division as EVP, Social and report to Tinuiti's Chief Solutions Officer, Obele Brown-West.

Jon Oberlander, EVP, Social at Tinuiti said: "Since our founding in 2010, Ampush has built a reputation as a best-in-class social agency driven by a performance-oriented culture of ownership and innovation. We believe in the effectiveness of our unique approach — leveraging both technology and creativity to solve for the entire customer acquisition journey, impression all the way through conversion, to drive unprecedented growth for our clients. Today, we're incredibly excited to bring this approach to Tinuiti, combining our talented teams and offering our clients even stronger technology-enabled solutions across the full breadth of their portfolios."

In addition to their shared business approach, Tinuiti and Ampush align deeply on company culture. Both firms believe in revolutionizing work by prioritizing a culture of ownership and in nurturing an inclusive environment that is ultimately driven by employee happiness. This shared sentiment and an overarching commitment to retaining and attracting talent is evident in Ampush's impressive roster of industry veterans and exceptional leaders.

In 2022, Tinuiti celebrated a year of healthy growth – from new client wins to first-ever strategic partnerships, to top industry awards. Growth highlights included becoming PacSun's Paid Media Agency of Record and Digital Agency of Record for The Honest Company. Tinuiti clients also saw record-breaking business growth: Poppi took the #1 spot in the soda category on Amazon and e.l.f. Cosmetics was named the #1 makeup brand for Gen Z. Tinuiti also secured two first-ever agency partnerships with Snap Inc. and Reddit, was named Microsoft's Global Agency of the Year and Partner of the Year — a first for any independent agency — and was included in Inc. Magazine's Annual Best Workplaces list for the fifth time.

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, with more than $3 billion in digital media under management and over 1,200 employees. With industry-leading expertise in search, social, Amazon and marketplaces, addressable TV, mobile apps, Influencer, Lifecycle, and more, Tinuiti understands that success requires both strategy and channel expertise. Each solution is delivered through Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and is enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius . For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com .

SOURCE Tinuiti