Tinuiti Announces Three Industry Visionaries as part of Strategic Board Development to Fuel Next Growth Phase

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti, the largest independent performance marketing firm across the Triopoly of Google, Facebook, and Amazon, today announced the addition of three industry visionaries to its board—Kevin Mayer, former chairman of Disney's Direct to Consumer International Segment and previously CEO of TikTok; Anneka Gupta, president and head of product & platforms at LiveRamp; and George Gallate, former global chairman and CEO of Havas Digital.

This move comes on the heels of a recently announced partnership with New Mountain Capital, a leading growth-oriented investment firm with $28 billion in assets under management. The new members join Tinuiti CEO, Zach Morrison, and Tinuiti chief strategy officer, Nii Ahene, on the board.

"Our vision for the future is laser focused on driving aggressive growth, both organically and through future acquisitions. After growing over 5x during the past four years, we know our growth plan is ambitious, but also achievable with our new partner in New Mountain Capital, our industry-leading board, our own top-notch talent and our Mobius technology," Morrison said.

Mayer —who over a 23-year career at Disney steered the launch of Disney Plus and led deals such as Pixar, Marvel Entertainment, Lucas Film and 21st Century Fox in addition to serving as CEO of TikTok —will support Tinuiti's growth plan from acquisitions to global expansion and deepening expertise in emerging social, streaming, and OTT/CTV.

"Tinuiti's vision for the future and their keen understanding of streaming is exactly what consumer brands need in order to stay relevant in today's digital world," said Mayer. "Despite the complexity of 2020, they experienced a double-digital growth year and I'm looking forward to helping steer their incredible growth trajectory."

Gupta, president and head of products and platforms at LiveRamp, the leading data connectivity platform, will apply her extensive cross-divisional product development and data transformation experience to support the evolution of Mobius, Tinuiti's proprietary suite of AI-powered marketing intelligence and media activation technology.

"The industry stands to benefit greatly from independent, data-driven agencies like Tinuti, whose deep understanding of first-party data and world-class Mobius suite empowers brands of all sizes as they navigate the complex world of digital marketing," Gupta said. "I'm excited to lend my product innovation expertise to support their vision for the brands of tomorrow."

As Tinuiti elevates the mission of the Board of Directors and continues to grow its worldwide footprint, the company also is deepening its relationship with international marketing leader George Gallate, a previous board member and investor in Tinuiti. Gallate spent 27 years at the global ad agency, Havas, serving as global chairman and CEO of Havas Digital, a network he founded, and is currently Principal of MKTG2.U, a marketing and communications consultancy. He will help guide Tinuiti's international expansion as well as their continued leadership across Amazon and the broader retail media landscape.

This announcement follows Tinuiti's recent acquisition of Ortega Group, an Amazon-specialist agency focused on strategic account management and operational services, a deal that created the industry's most robust full-service Amazon and marketplace program. Gallate played a leading role in the acquisition.

"Tinuiti was the first agency to understand the potential of the Triopoly and to execute successfully against that opportunity. That puts us in a leadership position upon which we'll continue to build," said Gallate. "I'm proud to have been a part of our initial success story, and excited by our plans for the future."

In December, the performance marketing firm announced its partnership with New Mountain Capital. The strategic board expansion is a natural evolution for Tinuiti, which is well-positioned to accelerate its growth plan over the next three years.

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Google, Facebook, and Amazon, with over $2.2 billion in digital media under management and 750 employees. With expert knowledge in search, social, Amazon & marketplaces, mobile apps, CRM & email marketing, and more, Tinuiti understands success requires both strategy and channel specialization. Each solution is delivered leveraging Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius. For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com.

