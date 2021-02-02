Tinuiti Chosen for New "Google Partners International Growth Program"

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti , the largest independent performance marketing firm across the Triopoly of Google, Facebook, and Amazon, announced today that it has been tapped as part of the Google Partners International Growth Program.

The International Partner Program will empower Tinuiti to create new market expansion strategies for its clients. Being chosen as one of the very first externally-recognized Google export partners gives Tinuiti exclusive access to the program's tools and resources.

Tinuiti —with a track record of accelerating brand performance for its roster of enterprise clients—is positioned to unleash international growth. Tinuiti will attend top-level training sessions on internationalization, gain exclusive access to tools that provide strategic insights on market expansion opportunities, and conduct detailed market analysis and market forecasts.

Tinuiti's clients such as Steezy are already leveraging this International Growth Program. The international growth team aided in identifying key blockers on Steezy's existing site for a variety of markets. As an example, our team was unaware that a large portion of LATAM was unable to complete a purchase with the current payment method setup. This callout will help Steezy to improve their CVR and bounce rate.

"This is a huge win for Tinuiti but an even bigger win for our clients," said Pat Hayden, group vice president of Acquisition Media at Tinuiti, which oversees $2 billion in global media spend. "This pioneering and powerful program will accelerate international growth for our clients."

"Google and Tinuiti have always had a close relationship, but this initiative solidifies our ability to do more for our clients on a global scale which is inline with the Tinuiti strategic vision," said Obele Brown-West, executive vice president of Media.

Brands need to find creative international growth strategies due to the pandemic and export advertising is a powerful tool for expansion. Currently, Tinuiti's international clients experience YoY click growth at 190% and YoY Spend Growth 200%. This data confirms that export advertising is incremental, profitable, and critical for business recovery.

This announcement comes right on the heels of the Q4 Google Benchmark report where Tinuiti highlights Q4 2020 pivotal Google Ads trends. The Tinuiti Google Ads Benchmark Report is based on anonymized performance data from $2 billion ad spend under Tinuiti's management.

