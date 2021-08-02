Tinuiti Completes Acquisition of Bliss Point Media and Officially Launches Streaming+, an Expanded Full-Service Advertising Offering (Streaming + Linear Video)

Immediately accelerates the scope of Tinuiti's OTT / cTV offering and gives brands and marketers a data-driven alternative to traditional media buying practices. These capabilities enable the leading brands of today to position themselves for continued high growth in years to come through the intelligent application of advanced measurement technology, complete data transparency, algorithmic optimization, access to efficient media, and full-funnel brand performance.

Commences the integration of Bliss Point's proprietary and patented machine learning technology into Tinuiti's suite of AI-enabled marketing intelligence and media activation technology, Mobius -- enhancing Tinuiti's OTT/cTV capabilities to make non-click-based media trackable, attributable, and optimizable.

Marks the second acquisition in 2021 for Tinuiti, following the purchase of The Ortega Group in March. In December 2020 , Tinuiti announced a partnership with New Mountain Capital, a leading growth-oriented investment firm with over $30 billion in assets under management.

Tinuiti is expanding rapidly as industry trends demand for best-in-class performance marketing capabilities. Tinuiti has grown five times in size since 2017 and year-over-year, the company's workforce has increased by 35%.

Bliss Point was launched in 2014 with Chief Executive Officer Sean Odlum, Chief Technology Officer Justin Manus, and UCLA marketing professor Dr. Anand V. Bodapati as principals, and has tripled its workforce since March 2020. The Santa Monica-based company's clients include leading brands such as Fabletics, Instacart, Square, Thumbtack and Tonal.

About Tinuiti: Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Google, Facebook and Amazon, with nearly $3 billion in digital media under management and over 950 employees. With industry-leading expertise in search, social, Amazon and marketplaces, addressable TV and mobile apps, CRM and email marketing and more, Tinuiti understands that success requires both strategy and channel expertise. Each solution is delivered through Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and is enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius. For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com.

