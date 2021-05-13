Tinuiti Lands On Inc. Magazine's Annual List Of Best Workplaces For 2021 For The Second Consecutive Year

"Earning this significant recognition from Inc. Magazine is especially meaningful given everything our country and our industry has been going through with the pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement," says Zach Morrison, CEO of Tinuiti. "We don't focus on Growing Happiness and committing to equality to win awards. We do it because we know when we're all included and when we empower employees to be their authentic selves, we can produce even greater results—not only at our company but in our communities as well."

Collecting data from more than 3,000 submissions, Inc. highlighted 429 finalists for this year's list. Tinuiti took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

"When a company is growing their workforce and client base as fast as Tinuiti is, it can be difficult to maintain culture throughout all levels of the organization," says Jen Garrison, chief people officer of Tinuiti. "We are proud to say that our people-first philosophy and culture of ownership remain the driving reasons behind our 83 percent employee retention rate, which is virtually unheard of in marketing, which has the highest turnover rates of any other industry."

How Tinuiti Grew Happiness:

In a chaotic year where a deadly pandemic and social unrest tore through the country, Tinuiti doubled down on its people-first philosophy, consistently putting its talent over profit by committing and implementing corporate, diversity and inclusion, and employee wellness initiatives, including:

Unlike many in the industry, Tinuiti did not lay off or furlough a single employee, but instead, grew its employee count by over 60 new hires

Tinuiti implemented two mandatory mental health days a month (on top of unlimited PTO) to enable all employees to take care of themselves

As Americans took to the streets to demand racial justice as part of the Black Lives Matters movement, Tinuiti listened carefully to its employees, who were given paid time off from work to be with family or participate in social action.

Tinuiti made a public commitment to double the percentage of African American employees over the next three years at all levels of the business, making Juneteenth an official company holiday, and the creation of new positions wholly dedicated to Diversity and Inclusion efforts, including the hiring of a new Sr. Director of Diversity and Inclusion

Applauded for offering new parents 16 weeks of fully paid leave, Tinuiti also provides additional support for parents working from home while their children were homeschooling

Employee perks and benefits were reimagined, including monthly spending accounts for physical and mental well-being as well as lifestyle perks such as meal delivery or TV streaming services.

Transparency was ever-present throughout all levels of the company from a bi-weekly AMA-style office hours that delivered honest answers from our CEO to Diversity Dialogue Spaces where employees could air their feelings and concerns regarding racial discrimination in this country

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

Tinuiti has won several prestigious industry awards and accolades for both culture and performance, including recognition as #1 on Ad Age's Best Places to Work for two consecutive years and taking home 11 Stevie Business Awards , and the Grand Stevie Award for Most Honored Marketing Agency.

In December 2020, Tinuiti announced a partnership with New Mountain Capital, a leading growth-oriented investment firm with $28 billion in assets under management. New Mountain Capital, committed to continuing Tinuiti's culture of ownership, participated in a multi-million dollar equity-for-all program with all employees receiving a payment for their years of service to the company.

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Google, Facebook and Amazon, with over $2 billion in digital media under management and 700 employees. With expert knowledge in search, social, Amazon & marketplaces, mobile apps, CRM & email marketing and more, Tinuiti understands success requires both strategy and channel specialization. Each solution is delivered leveraging Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius . For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

SOURCE Tinuiti

Related Links

https://tinuiti.com/

