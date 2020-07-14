Tinuiti Launches Mobius, a Proprietary Suite of Marketing Intelligence and Technology that Unlocks the Triopoly of Google, Facebook and Amazon

Mobius unifies disparate data sources into an ecosystem where data is interconnected to provide a truly unified marketing strategy. Mobius is comprised of three products:

MobiusOS: the foundation of the technology which collects, connects and synthesizes channel data into one place, providing unified, always-on marketing insights—an operating system for marketing data.

Mobius Apps: uncovers growth opportunities for clients by further optimizing through various apps that are customizable to any business or marketing challenge. These products work across multiple verticals—eCommerce, B2C, Lead Gen, B2B, CPG, seasonal businesses, omnichannel and more—to unlock a marketer's next best move.

MobiusX: built in 2014 for Amazon's unique closed-loop system, MobiusX is now one of the most sophisticated Amazon tools on the market today. This AI-enabled technology drives campaign and vendor performance at scale. MobiusX also processes over 150 million product feeds daily across Google, Facebook and other feed-driven channels to allow strategic optimization at scale. The result? The Triopoly Unlocked.

"As the complex world of digital marketing becomes increasingly data-centric, we will continue investing in innovation that enables our people and clients to unearth new opportunities through actionable insights," said Zach Morrison, chief executive officer, Tinuiti. "We want our strategists to use their minds more than their hands and evolving innovations and technologies like Mobius facilitate the extraction of value for our team and our clients."

This suite of robust analytics products synthesizes data to be more actionable and powerful. Many businesses are already seeing how Mobius has positioned them to be faster to market, optimize trends and proactively adjust ad spend when necessary.

"Tinuiti's technology, particularly in marketplaces, has always been one of the agency's best-kept secrets. We've been working on this tool for Amazon since 2014 and building off the learnings. As new marketplaces come online, we're able to innovate quickly to bring clients access and success on these platforms," said Nii Ahene, chief strategy officer at Tinuiti.

Mobius can be utilized within any type of industry, regardless of company size, allowing brands to better understand and mobilize their data for potential growth. By pairing these customizable products with Tinuiti's experienced Analytics team, Mobius offers a way for companies to transform challenges into solutions. Faster activation—that's what Mobius does for our clients through Media Mix Modeling, Customer Lifetime Value, Bespoke Dashboards, Halo Analysis, Custom Attribution Modeling, Pathing Analysis, Segmentation, Lookalike Modeling and much more.

The Forrester Wave™: Performance Marketing Agencies, Q3 2019 Report cited that "Tinuiti offers some of the strongest ecommerce ad strategies in the field." Forrester also noted that "Marketers who want to tie their Amazon presences to traditional performance marketing channels should consider Tinuiti."

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing agency across the triopoly of Google, Facebook, Amazon and beyond. Tinuiti unites channel expertise with cross-channel strategy to help clients identify, engage, and acquire customers, then retain and reactivate them as they continue their digital journey. With expertise in search, social, Amazon & marketplaces, mobile apps, CRM & email marketing and more, every solution is built on best-in-class analytics, brought to life with brilliant creative, and delivered by exceptional strategists. Clients include Bombas, Truist (formerly known as BB&T), Eddie Bauer, Ethan Allen, Etsy, Rite Aid, Seventh Generation, The Honest Company, Tommy Bahama, Terminix, Vitamin Shoppe. For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com.

