Tinuiti Receives Highest Possible Scores in Media Planning, Measurement and Attribution Criteria in First-Ever Media Management Services Report by Top Global Research and Advisory Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti , the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency across the media that matters most, has been named a 'Strong Performer' among the most significant media management services providers in The Forrester Wave™: Media Management Services, Q4 2024 . The report cites Tinuiti's "next best customer" approach and focus on business impact, assigning Tinuiti the highest possible scores in the Media Planning, Measurement and Attribution, and Pricing Flexibility and Transparency criteria.

Tinuiti attributes these scores to Tinuiti's audience and media planning approach, TAPS , and Tinuiti's proprietary measurement suite, Bliss Point by Tinuiti —which includes products such as Rapid Media Mix Modeling (rMMM), Incrementality, Forecasting, In-store Sales Lift, Creative Insights, and Brand Equity-as the platforms and process that have led to best-in-class- approach.

The report, authored by Jay Pattisall, Vice President, Principal Analyst at Forrester Research, identified, researched, analyzed, and scored the 12 most significant digital global media management service providers via a 22-criterion evaluation assessing each provider's Current Offering and Strategy.

Jeremy Cornfeldt, President at Tinuiti, said: "To deliver true full-funnel success, brands must combine deep channel expertise with sophisticated audience and media planning. Tinuiti is the only agency to receive the highest score in the Media Planning criterion, with the Forrester report citing "Tinuiti excels in media planning through a next best customer approach, powered in equal parts by its TAPS planning process and proprietary Bliss Point technology." To us, this long-awaited Forrester Wave report reinforces Tinuiti's commitment to ongoing innovation and evolution—and that's exactly what we set out to demonstrate."

Tinuiti received the highest scores possible (5/5) in three criteria:

Media planning : "Tinuiti excels in media planning through a 'next best customer approach,' powered in equal parts by its TAPS planning process and proprietary Bliss Point technology."

: "Tinuiti excels in media planning through a 'next best customer approach,' powered in equal parts by its TAPS planning process and proprietary Bliss Point technology." Measurement and attribution : Our measurement suite, Bliss Point by Tinuiti, sits at the center of our strategic process and fuels our teams to recognize real-time insights and actions.

: Our measurement suite, Bliss Point by Tinuiti, sits at the center of our strategic process and fuels our teams to recognize real-time insights and actions. Pricing flexibility and transparency: "[Tinuiti] boasts a superior pricing model with performance-based, time-and-materials, and SaaS-fee commercial models."

Officially unveiled earlier this year, Bliss Point by Tinuiti is a suite of patented measurement technology designed to help marketers achieve the optimal level of investment to maximize impact and efficiency. In conjunction with Bliss Point, TAPS, fuels an integrated marketing approach, working in lock-step with Rapid Media Mix Modeling (rMMM) to quantify the audience opportunity and consumer journey by driving upper-funnel success. Powered by TAPS, Tinuiti's strategic process is a recursive cycle beginning with the highest-fidelity customer data, which is used to develop insights from existing customers. This enables optimized strategies and tactics across transaction, attention and persuasion, and collectively delivering the next best customer.

The report by Jay Pattisall, Vice President, Principal Analyst at Forrester Research, said: "Tinuiti is a good fit for traditional enterprise brands applying growth marketing tactics and digital-native, direct-to-consumer brands entering measurable mass marketing."

In the past five years, the agency has experienced tremendous growth, including three major transformations: a structural redesign to a client-centric model, new brand repositioning to reflect full-funnel capabilities and product-led approach, and the launch of Bliss Point by Tinuiti, the agency's proprietary technology suite. During this period, Tinuiti's Media Agency of Record revenue has tripled, proving that the agency's product-driven, full-funnel performance model is exactly what brands need.

For four decades, Forrester Research has given business and technology leaders the information necessary to accelerate growth and make confident, informed decisions. Read The Forrester Wave™: Media Management Services, Q4 2024 here .

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency in the US across the media that matters most. Tinuiti has $4 billion in digital media under management and more than 1,200 employees. The agency's patented tech, Bliss Point by Tinuiti, measures what marketers previously struggled to measure, delivering unprecedented clarity in today's murky marketing world to get brands to their Marketing Bliss Point. Tinuiti's product-led approach gives brands an edge in – and across – every channel. With industry-leading expertise in Commerce, Search, Social, TV, and more, Tinuiti drives meaningful, measurable business outcomes for brands. For more information visit https://tinuiti.com/ .

