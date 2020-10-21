Tinuiti's Chief Marketing Officer Dalton Dorné Wins 2020 Stevie Award for Women in Business

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor female executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards. More than 1,500 entrants competed across various categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women and Women-Run Workplace of the Year.

In her first two years as chief marketing officer of Tinuiti, Dorné led the company through a comprehensive rebrand, which established the agency as the leader across the Triopoly of Amazon, Google, and Facebook. Dorné also helped secure Tinuiti's first inclusion in the industry's most influential report, The Forrester Wave™: Performance Marketing Agencies. In it, Forrester recognized the agency for having some of the "strongest ecommerce ad strategies in the field."

"When 2020 plans got scrapped, a lot of other marketers were too timid to make bold moves. Not Dalton," said Zach Morrison, Tinuiti's chief executive officer. "She led from the front, pushing out the playbooks, guides, and data trackers that helped not only our clients — but all companies — navigate the complexity the pandemic brought to marketers."

Dorné is the second member of Tinuiti's executive team to score a Stevie in 2020. Chief People Officer Jen Garrison took home a Gold for Human Resources Officer of the Year.

Morrison said the back-to-back awards serve as proof points that the company's mission to attract the industry's top talent is working.

Dorné, a 17-year marketing veteran, was awarded Marketing Executive of the Year at the American Business Awards and made it to the DMNews Hall of Femme: Women to Watch list in 2017. A Mandarin speaker, she spent 12 years in Asia in various business development and marketing roles at Havas Worldwide and Ogilvy. Over the course of her career, Dorné has worked with brands including Shiseido, Coca-Cola, Unilever and Lenovo.

Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by more than 180 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries. Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Gold, Silver and Bronze winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "In a year like no other in our lifetimes, we've produced a cohort of amazing, Stevie-winning women, organizations, and achievements like no other. At all times our winners show themselves to be fearless and indomitable, but their leadership and example are especially valued this year. We congratulate all of our Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners.

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing agency across the triopoly of Google, Facebook, Amazon and beyond. Tinuiti unites channel expertise with cross-channel strategy to help clients identify, engage, and acquire customers, then retain and reactivate them as they continue their digital journey. With expertise in search, social, Amazon & marketplaces, mobile apps, CRM & email marketing and more, every solution is built on best-in-class analytics, brought to life with brilliant creative, and delivered by exceptional strategists. Clients include Bombas, Truist (formerly known as BB&T), Eddie Bauer, e.l.f Cosmetics, Etsy, Rite Aid, Seventh Generation, The Honest Company, Ancestry, Terminix, Vitamin Shoppe. For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com. HCL Technologies sponsored the Red Ladder Women in Technology Awards in the 2020 Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

SOURCE Tinuiti

Related Links

https://tinuiti.com/

