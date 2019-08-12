Tiny Door #17 to be Unveiled at Woodruff Park's "Doggy Con" Event

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Big news: something tiny is coming to Woodruff Park during its third annual Doggy Con event.

At the conclusion of the pet parade and costume contest, happening on August 17, attendees are invited to gather at the park's International Peace Fountain water wall, where Tiny Door #17 will be unveiled by Karen Anderson Singer, the artist behind Tiny Doors ATL.

"This door is designed to feel like it belongs downtown," said Karen Anderson Singer. "When people visit the Tiny Doors, it's an honor to send them to places that are important to the city and invite them to use their imagination. Woodruff Park is a beautiful space for people to gather, and I'm excited to see how the first visitors interact with this new door!"

"Public art has long been part of the Woodruff Park experience," said Ansley Whipple, Woodruff Park Project Manager, "and we feel so lucky to work with Karen to bring Tiny Doors ATL to this public space, where Doggy Con attendees will be the first to experience the door in person."

Back for its third year, Doggy Con features a pet parade and costume contest inspired by Dragon Con. Contestants compete for a variety of prizes, including two day-passes to the convention. Attendees can also enjoy a vendor village of dog-centric goods and nonprofits, food trucks, a doggy bandana-decorating station facilitated by local teaching artists, and much more.

A panel of local celebrities judge the costume contest, and the 2019 slate features Anderson Singer of Tiny Doors ATL; plus Dr. Will Draper and Dr. Fran Tyler, owners and founders of The Village Vets; Atlanta-based comic book artist Jarrett Williams; and Punk Rock Milo, "doggo-in-residence" at Downtown Atlanta's The Masquerade music venue. The event will also be emceed by local media maven Mara Davis.

Presented by the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District (ADID) and Georgia's Own Credit Union, with support from Bark ATL, Doggy Con will be held on Woodruff Park's Main Lawn at 91 Peachtree St NW on Saturday, August 17 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Registration is required to participate in the costume contest. Register online for $10 by the August 15 deadline, or register onsite at the event for $15. All funds raised go directly back to supporting Woodruff Park's free community programs. For those who wish to attend as a spectator, admission is free.

Doggy Con At-A-Glance Details and Schedule

Doggy Con is a rain or shine event

Where: Woodruff Park Main Lawn, 91 Peachtree St NW

When: Saturday, August 17 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

10 a.m. Bib pick-up for costume parade (walk-up registration also available)

11 a.m. Parade and prize ceremony

12 p.m. Tiny Door #17 unveiling + "yappy hour" social on the lawn

For complete event details and event registration, visit www.WoodruffPark.com.

About Woodruff Park: Woodruff Park is a 6-acre park in the geographic center of Atlanta. Located at the crossroads of commerce, government, and education, it is natural gathering space for a diverse cross-section of Atlantans and visitors. Originally known as Central City Park in 1970s, Woodruff Park was created through a generous donation from Robert W. Woodruff, former president of The Coca-Cola Company. Through a Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Atlanta, the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District (ADID) maintains stewardship of Woodruff Park. ADID is responsible for the park's daily upkeep and programming, as well as securing and implementing funding for future development. www.woodruffpark.com

About Central Atlanta Progress / Atlanta Downtown Improvement District: Central Atlanta Progress, Inc. is a Downtown business association with approximately 250 members. Its mission is to build a vibrant community with strong leadership and sustainable infrastructure that is safe, livable, diverse, economically viable, accessible, clean, hospitable and entertaining. The Atlanta Downtown Improvement District is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, charitable corporation created by CAP to make Downtown safer, cleaner and more hospitable. Stay connected with us at @DowntownAtlanta. www.atlantadowntown.com

About Tiny Doors ATL: Tiny Doors ATL is an Atlanta-based art project bringing big wonder to tiny spaces. Our constantly evolving installation pieces are an interactive part of their community. With the installation of a door, what was once a wall or the column of a bridge becomes an entrance to collective creativity and an invitation to whimsy. Tiny Doors ATL is dedicated to free and accessible art. Our doors are always free to visit and accessible to people of all ages. It's our goal to inspire curiosity and exploration by highlighting neighborhoods and landmarks that make Atlanta a uniquely awesome place! www.tinydoorsatl.com

