Tiny Homes Market size to grow by USD 4.17 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like American Tiny House, BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD and Aussie Tiny Houses, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tiny homes market is estimated to grow by USD 4.17 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.88%. The tiny homes market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer tiny homes market are American Tiny House, ATLAS VANS, Aussie Tiny Houses, BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cavco Industries Inc., Handcrafted Movement, Heirloom Inc., ICON Technology Inc., La Tiny House, Meka Inc., Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders LLC, Mustard Seed Tiny Homes LLC, New Frontier Tiny Homes, Oregon Cottage Co., Skyline Champion Corp., The Tiny Housing Co, Tiny Home Builders, Tiny SMART House Inc., and Tumbleweed Tiny House Co. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

Company Offering:

  • American Tiny HouseThe company offers tiny homes such as Austin, Dallas, and Gloden.
  • Aussie Tiny Houses - The company offers tiny homes such as Hazel 8.4.
  • BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD - The company offers tiny homes such as Bighorn and Baahouse Small.
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. 

  • North America is projected to contribute 57% by 2027.  Factors such as higher housing prices and consumer interest in purchasing a house before it was built or custom-built have contributed to this growth. Over the past several years, there has been an increasing trend towards the construction of small houses in North American countries such as the US and Canada.

  • Impactful driver- Affordability by a mass section of the population
  • Key Trend - The growing trend of customization
  • Major Challenges - limited demand from developing economies

 Market Segmentation

  • By Application, the market is classified into home use and commercial use. The market share growth by the home use segment will be significant during the forecast period. These homes are available on wheels on trailers or without wheels where they can be placed directly on a precast foundation and can be used for residential purposes. In addition, a small house is available for residential use by different vendors like Humble Handcraft.

Tiny Homes Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.0

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

