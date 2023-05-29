Tiny Homes Market size to grow by USD 4,171.33 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by affordability by a mass section of the population - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tiny homes market size is set to grow by USD 4171.33 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 4.88% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by affordability by mass section of the population. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tiny Homes Market 2023-2027

The report on the tiny homes market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Tiny Homes Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Affordability by mass section of the population

Product innovation leading to portfolio extensions and product premiumization

Increased demand for recreational activities

Market Trends

The growing trend of customization

Introduction of 3D printed tiny homes

Environmentally efficient tiny homes

Market Challenges

Limited demand from developing economies

The increasing number of residential buildings

Lifestyle challenges associated with limited space

Tiny Homes Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The tiny homes market is segmented by application(home use and commercial use), product (mobile tiny home and stationary time home), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the home use segment will be significant during the forecast period. The home use segment showed a gradual increase in market share from USD 9,726.20 million in 2017 and continued to grow by 2021. The growing home rental costs in various countries will drive the demand for tiny houses. By geography, North America is projected to contribute 57% by 2027. In recent years, countries in North America, such as the US and Canada, have witnessed a steady increase in the construction of tiny houses.

The report comprises of various segments as well as an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

The tiny homes market covers the following areas:

Tiny Homes Market Sizing

Tiny Homes Market Forecast

Tiny Homes Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

American Tiny House

ATLAS VANS

Aussie Tiny Houses

BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Cavco Industries Inc.

Handcrafted Movement

Heirloom Inc.

ICON Technology Inc.

La Tiny House

Meka Inc.

Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders LLC

Mustard Seed Tiny Homes LLC

New Frontier Tiny Homes

Oregon Cottage Co.

Skyline Champion Corp.

The Tiny Housing Co

Tiny Home Builders

Tiny SMART House Inc.

Tumbleweed Tiny House Co.

americantinyhouse.com- The company offers tiny homes such as Austin, Dallas and Gloden.

aussietinyhouses.com.au- The company offers tiny homes such as Hazel 8.4.

baahouse.com.au- The company offers tiny homes such as Bighorn and baahouse small.

Tiny Homes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4171.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 57% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Tiny House, ATLAS VANS, Aussie Tiny Houses, BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cavco Industries Inc., Handcrafted Movement, Heirloom Inc., ICON Technology Inc., La Tiny House, Meka Inc., Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders LLC, Mustard Seed Tiny Homes LLC, New Frontier Tiny Homes, Oregon Cottage Co., Skyline Champion Corp., The Tiny Housing Co, Tiny Home Builders, Tiny SMART House Inc., and Tumbleweed Tiny House Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global tiny homes market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Home use - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Commercial use - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

