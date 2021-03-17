Tiny Homes Market to Grow by USD 3.33 Billion during 2021-2025|Affordable by Mass Section of the Population to Drive Growth |Technavio

The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Tiny Homes Market: Affordable by mass section of the population to drive growth.

Tiny homes are just a fraction of the price of traditional homes and can be designed based on customers' requirements. These homes can be purchased at a comparatively lower price than conventional site-built homes. Any price variation can be attributed to factors such as design and structure. The high cost of constructing a conventional home exerts financial strains on the buyer. The material cost to build a conventional home is between USD 45 and USD 50 per square foot or 40%-50% of the total built-up cost. Hence, the high cost of these conventional homes significantly compels consumers to opt for these tiny homes, thereby acting as a major driver for market growth.

As per Technavio, the product innovation leading to portfolio extensions and product premiumization will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Tiny Homes Market: Product innovation leading to portfolio extensions and product premiumization.

Growing competition and customer demand for innovative products have led vendors to increasingly focus on improving their R&D operations. They are continuously investing in innovative materials and technologies. Consumers usually opt for tiny homes that are mobile and are equipped with advanced features. Vendors regularly innovate their product ranges and expand their product lines to meet such evolving customer needs. The rise in the cost of living, coupled with spurring interest on home loans, has prompted consumers to opt for affordable housing. Therefore, high product premiumization and product line extension, coupled with the growing customer expenditure on cost-efficient homes, will strengthen volume sales in the global tiny homes market.

"The rise in housing prices and consumer interest in investing in pre-built or custom-built homes will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Tiny Homes Market: Major Vendors

Cavco Industries Inc.

CMH Services Inc.

Handcrafted Movement

Heirloom Inc.

Humble Hand Craft

Tiny Homes Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the tiny homes market by product (Mobile tiny homes and Stationary tiny homes) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North America region led the tiny homes market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as increased demand for recreational activities.

