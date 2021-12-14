Tiny Homes Market to Record 2.78% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Handcrafted Movement, One of the Leading Company Builds and Sells Tiny Homes of various Models such as Pacific | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Cavco Industries Inc., CMH Services Inc., Handcrafted Movement, Heirloom Inc., Humble Hand Craft, Oregon Cottage Co., Skyline Champion Corp., Tiny Home Builders, Tiny SMART House Inc., and Tumbleweed Tiny House Co among others.

10+ – Including Cavco Industries Inc., CMH Services Inc., Handcrafted Movement, Heirloom Inc., Humble Hand Craft, Oregon Cottage Co., Skyline Champion Corp., Tiny Home Builders, Tiny SMART House Inc., and Tumbleweed Tiny House Co among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segmen t: Product - Mobile tiny homes and stationary tiny homes

t: Product - Mobile tiny homes and stationary tiny homes Geography: North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the tiny homes market is expected to increase by USD 3.33 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 4%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 58% among the other regions. US and Canada are the key markets for tiny homes in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in North America

Vendor Insights-

The Tiny Homes Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Cavco Industries Inc- The company mass produces attractive and affordable Tiny Homes by partnering with Kim Lewis Tiny Homes .

The company mass produces attractive and affordable by partnering with . CMH Services Inc- The company builds and sells manufactured homes, modular homes, traditional site-built homes, CrossMod homes, designer cottages, PMRVs, college dormitories, military barracks, and apartments

The company builds and sells manufactured homes, modular homes, traditional site-built homes, CrossMod homes, designer cottages, PMRVs, college dormitories, military barracks, and apartments Handcrafted Movement-The company builds and sells tiny homes of various models such as Pacific

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The tiny homes market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for tiny homes in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

The rise in housing prices and consumer interest in investing in pre-built or custom-built homes will facilitate the tiny homes market growth in North America over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Tiny Homes Market Driver :

Affordability by the mass section of the population:

One of the key factors driving growth in the tiny homes market is its affordability by the mass section of the population. Tiny homes are recognized as the most affordable housing system, preferred especially by millennials. Tiny homes are just a fraction of the price of traditional homes and can be designed based on customers' requirements. These homes can be purchased at a comparatively lower price than conventional site-built homes. The average price of a tiny home ranges from $10,000 to $30,000. Any price variation can be attributed to factors such as design and structure. The high cost of constructing a conventional home exerts financial strains on the buyer. Hence, the high cost of these conventional homes significantly compels consumers to opt for these tiny homes, thereby acting as a major driver for market growth.

Tiny Homes Market Trend :

Growing trend of customization :

The growing trend of customization is another major factor supporting the tiny homes' market share growth. The rapid evolution of tiny homes and increasing market competition have made it necessary for vendors to focus on strategies such as faster delivery, mass customization, and personalization. Mass customization and personalization have been slowly gaining importance in the global tiny homes market. This is primarily due to the advances in technology, add-on features and equipment, and shape, size, and color of the home. Vendors operating in the global tiny homes market are offering customized homes according to consumers' preferences. The growing awareness among consumers regarding the availability of small affordable homes of varied sizes, designs, and structures is driving the demand for custom-built tiny homes. Thus, the increasing focus on customized tiny homes according to the activities and requirements of customers is expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Related Reports-

Kitchen Sinks Market -The kitchen sinks market size has the potential to grow by USD 615.84 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.95%. Download a free sample now!

Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies Market -The household cleaning tools and supplies market size is expected to reach a value of USD 6.94 billion, at a CAGR of 6.06%, during 2021-2025.Download a free sample now!

Tiny Homes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 58% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cavco Industries Inc., CMH Services Inc., Handcrafted Movement, Heirloom Inc., Humble Hand Craft, Oregon Cottage Co., Skyline Champion Corp., Tiny Home Builders, Tiny SMART House Inc., and Tumbleweed Tiny House Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio