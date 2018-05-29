Tiny House Building Just Got Easier with TinyHousePlans.com

ASHLAND, Ore., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent launch of TinyHousePlans.com, Tiny House Enterprises, LLC has assembled the largest collection of tiny home building plans currently available on the market. The new website compiles a wealth of information and resources from an experienced team of experts determined to make it easier for people to embrace the tiny and/or minimalist lifestyle. Whether the priority is mobility, sustainability, or simplicity; detailed specs, sample plans, and video tours are just a few of the resources available on the site. The goal is to aid both homeowners and builders in finding a reliable set of plans that match their specific needs and allow them to follow those plans with confidence and support.

TinyHousePlans.com offers the largest selection of safe and quality tiny house plans on the market.

Prior to the launch of the site, people had to scour the internet looking for safe, tested and proven tiny house plans. Thanks to the new website, which is the only clearinghouse created by experts in the industry, plans have been curated so that customers don't have to spend countless hours finding high-quality plans that meet their needs.

"Before TinyHousePlans.com came on the scene, the search was typically overwhelming," says Andrew Morrison, co-founder of TinyHouseBuild.com and co-author of the national Tiny House Code (IRC Appendix Q). "We've done the heavy lifting by weeding out plans which are unsafe or less than complete, so that prospective customers know they're getting an exceptional product."

Tiny Houses are growing in popularity worldwide within an atmosphere of rising housing costs and a shift towards minimalism. A recent study from the National Home Builders Association found that more than 50 percent of Americans would consider living in a Tiny House. For all of these reasons and more, the DIY market and builders are seeking out expert advice to help them find the perfect plans to suit their needs. Whatever the intent: if you're planning on downsizing, adding office space, extra rooms for guests, or even rental space, the right plan makes a world of difference.

Whether the goal is a moveable structure or one built upon a permanent foundation, the website offers plans to meet a wide range of needs and preferences. On the FIND YOUR PERFECT PLANS page, specific features can be selected—such as French doors, a fireplace, or a skylight—to filter a list of relevant plans. You can also filter homes by size, designer, style and other details. From drawing inspiration to navigating local state agencies in order to establish legal occupancy, TinyHousePlans.com is a vital new resource for homebuilders. Morrison says, "This is such important information for people to have when embarking on this amazing journey."

For more information, visit TinyHousePlans.com and meet the team of designers working to make the Tiny House building process more accessible and successful for all.

Contact:

Gabriella Morrison

Managing Member

195989@email4pr.com

541.944.9003

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tiny-house-building-just-got-easier-with-tinyhouseplanscom-300655712.html

SOURCE TinyHousePlans.com