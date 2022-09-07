Tiny Jewel Box, America's Premier Fine Watch Destination, Expands Retail Footprint with Yet Another Luxury Watch Expansion

Tiny Jewel Box Opens Expanded Rolex Shop on Connecticut Avenue

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D.C.'s most historic and beloved destination for fine jewelry and luxury timepieces, Tiny Jewel Box, is now home to a completely branded expanded Rolex shop-in-shop with its own street-level entrance on Connecticut Avenue, further cementing Tiny Jewel Box's status as a top destination for watch collectors. In addition to Rolex, Tiny Jewel Box is home to a premier collection of luxury watch brands including Jaeger-LeCoultre, Cartier, IWC Schaffhausen, TAG Heuer and Patek Phillipe, which also added an expanded showroom to the historic store in the summer of 2021.

Tiny Jewel Box front entrance prior to opening of Rolex shop on Connecticut Avenue.

While a Rolex showroom with an impressive product selection has been part of the Tiny Jewel Box experience for years, the much expanded offering is sure to excite and delight watch enthusiasts. Upon entering, customers will be immediately immersed in the Rolex brand experience.Guests will be greeted by a large emerald green and gold custom chandelier inspired by the delicately assembled layers of Rolex watches. Travertine walls and flooring border the grand showroom with 16' vaulted ceilings and a custom stucco wall sculpture featuring DC monuments is a nod to the importance of the nation's capital to the Rolex brand.

Service and expertise are paramount at every part of the experience, including a private VIP room on the Mezzanine level, allowing customers to make their selection in quiet comfort. Guests are treated to Nespresso and Teuscher Swiss Chocolate, while peace of mind is guaranteed post purchase by the convenience of the on-site workshop. With a watchmaker on staff, this location takes special care as a Rolex Authorized Service Center, with a new dedicated watch counter on the sales floor equipped with a high definition camera, documenting any service needed.

The luxuriously appointed Rolex environment and the expansion allows for a new immersive experience with approximately 1,500 square feet, increased from its previous 400 square feet. The expanded shop-in-shop allows for a diverse selection of watches and the highest standards of service with a dedicated Rolex concierge.

A part of the fabric of our nation's capital for almost a century, Tiny Jewel Box counts the world's political elite amongst the clientele from Franklin D. Roosevelt to Former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush, Former President Barack Obama and Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, the only "tiny" thing about Tiny Jewel Box is spelled out in the jeweler's name. The masterfully broadened space expands the retail footprint of the historic section of Connecticut Avenue leading up to the corner of M Street NW.

Tiny Jewel Box C.E.O. Matthew Rosenheim said, "Discerning watch collectors will soon find a deeply enriching Rolex experience at Tiny Jewel Box. We're excited to offer Washingtonians a stunning selection of Rolex timepieces, a private viewing space and a resource of elite watch experts."

About Tiny Jewel Box

Tiny Jewel Box has been providing coveted designer jewelry, vintage treasures, Swiss and luxury watches and one-of-a-kind diamonds for over 90 years based in Washington D.C. Their family-owned single storefront allows for superior personal service, lasting relationships, and pride for their highest unmatched craftsmanship. Tiny Jewel Box is located on 1155 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20036. Follow: @tinyjewelboxdc

