Tiny Love Introduces a New Boho Chic Collection, a Naturally Styled Set Designed to Promote Peaceful Development for Infants

Created by the brand's team of baby development experts, Tiny Love's new Boho Chic Collection aims to support infant development by creating a peaceful environment for baby's exploration with moderated stimulation of the senses. The warm, earthy colors and natural materials of the Boho Chic Collection are perfect for tasteful, design-loving parents who want to make sure they are giving their baby the best developmental tools.

Items now available on Babylist.com include the Boho Chic Luxe Developmental Gymini ($99.99), Boho Chic 2-in-1 Rocker ($119.99), and Boho Chic Luxe Musical Mobile ($49.99). The roll out of the collection will continue in June with introduction of the Boho Chic 2-in-1 Take Along Deluxe Bassinet ($139.99). The collection covers babies' overall needs - day or night, play or relaxation, everywhere around the house.

"At Tiny Love, our goal is to design products that prioritize childhood development while not losing sight of what's functional and fitting for emerging trends in home design," said Paul Powers, President of Dorel Juvenile USA. "With many new parents seeking ways to encourage babies' development at home, we're excited to launch the new Boho Chic Collection that supports little ones' growth in a variety of ways while fostering peaceful development with a natural style that's as pleasing to parents as it is to their infants."

About the Collection:

Tiny Love's new Boho Chic Luxe Developmental Gymini is packed with 20 developmental activities for hours of exploration and fun. This Luxe Gymini supports development of senses, cognition, motor skills, emotions, creativity, and communication. Equipped with twelve month-by-month development milestone cards, the journey of baby's first year will come with enlightening facts, tips, and play ideas. Paired with wooden stand-alone arch and premium fabrics in its design, this trendy Boho style will complement home decor.

new is packed with 20 developmental activities for hours of exploration and fun. This Luxe Gymini supports development of senses, cognition, motor skills, emotions, creativity, and communication. Equipped with twelve month-by-month development milestone cards, the journey of baby's first year will come with enlightening facts, tips, and play ideas. Paired with wooden stand-alone arch and premium fabrics in its design, this trendy Boho style will complement home decor. Whether baby needs to be engaged or lulled to sleep, look no further than the Boho Chic Luxe Musical Mobile. As the only décor mobile in the market that offers such a wide variety of electronic features and controls, this mobile includes rotation, 17 melodies, a unique shushing sound that works like magic, five types of white noise, volume control, timer and night-time LED light for easy nighttime operation, and more. The mobile engages baby and supports the development of cognition, senses, and emotions. And with adorable plush dolls for baby to fall in love with, vintage-looking embroidery, and a soft arm cover, volume control, and a 10/20/30 minute auto-timer, the smaller details bring the mobile to life.

As the only décor mobile in the market that offers such a wide variety of electronic features and controls, this mobile includes rotation, 17 melodies, a unique shushing sound that works like magic, five types of white noise, volume control, timer and night-time LED light for easy nighttime operation, and more. The mobile engages baby and supports the development of cognition, senses, and emotions. And with adorable plush dolls for baby to fall in love with, vintage-looking embroidery, and a soft arm cover, volume control, and a minute auto-timer, the smaller details bring the mobile to life. The Boho Chic 2-in-1 Rocker is made with versatility in mind, offering two modes of use and three recline positions for playtime or relaxation. The Rocker features a cozy and supportive environment for baby with embracing configuration, newborns, inlay and soft fabrics, and encourages development through the equipment of two adorable toys engage baby, help develop cognition, senses, and emotions. Beyond developmental and design features, the rocker easily folds flat for storage, features a lightweight design, and has wipeable and machine washable fabrics.

is made with versatility in mind, offering two modes of use and three recline positions for playtime or relaxation. The Rocker features a cozy and supportive environment for baby with embracing configuration, newborns, inlay and soft fabrics, and encourages development through the equipment of two adorable toys engage baby, help develop cognition, senses, and emotions. Beyond developmental and design features, the rocker easily folds flat for storage, features a lightweight design, and has wipeable and machine washable fabrics. The Boho Chic 2-in-1 Take Along Deluxe Bassinet comes with a travel bag, developmental toys, mesh bug net and walls that encourage tummy time, restful sleep, and brain development.

The Boho Luxe Developmental Gymini and Boho 2-in-1 Rocker are now available exclusively at Babylist.com. The Boho Luxe Musical Mobile is now available on Babylist.com and Amazon.com. The Boho 2-in-1 Take Along Bassinet will be available on Amazon.com and select retailers beginning June 1.

About Tiny Love

Tiny Love is a global toy and baby product Brand founded in 1991 and now part of Dorel Industries. Tiny Love focuses on creating smart solutions which answer parents' needs and support babies' development from birth through 24 months. The brand's award-winning, imaginative products help maximize babies' potential and encourage parents to enjoy hours of fun playtime with their children.

About Dorel

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating three distinct businesses in juvenile products, bicycles and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi and IronHorse. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$2.8 billion and employs approximately 8,200 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.

SOURCE Dorel Juvenile Group