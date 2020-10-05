Tiny Love Introduces Wonder Buddies, the New Toy Designed to Promote Developmental Growth in Toddlers

FOXBORO, Mass., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorel Juvenile, a segment of Dorel Industries (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) and the world's largest juvenile products manufacturer, has announced today the launch of Wonder Buddies, a new and innovative toddler toy under the Tiny Love brand.

Wonder Buddies, created by Tiny Love's team of baby development experts, aims to help toddlers' development through interactive play. Designed especially for one-year-olds, the toy is tiny enough to hold in toddlers' hands and is built with interactive sensors that work to develop communication, cognition, creativity, emotion skills and more through two-way communication. Perfect for both independent play and play with parents and family, the toy is equipped with seven activities including playing peek-a-boo, tickling, feeding, bouncing, sneezing, sleeping, and wobbling, all of which teach toddlers crucial skills.

"At Tiny Love, our goal is to design original and advanced products that make early childhood development more natural and entertaining," said Paul Powers, President of Dorel Juvenile USA. "We are beyond excited to launch this new and inventive toy that encourages learning skills in toddlers."

Thanks to Wonder Buddies, toddlers will be on track to learn the daily communicative, cognitive, creative and emotional developments they need during this time in their lives. Wonder Buddies are not only fun for toddlers to play with, but also allow them to gain crucial knowledge and strengths in an interactive setting.

Wonder Buddies serves as the perfect foundational toy, making it a must-have for the 2020 holiday season. Wonder Buddies are available at Amazon and select retailers for US $24.99. To learn more, visit https://www.tinylove.com/wonderbuddies.

A Dorel Juvenile brand

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating three distinct businesses in juvenile products, bicycles and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi and IronHorse. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 8,900 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.

