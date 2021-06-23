Tiny Organics Announces $11 Million In Series A Round To Accelerate Its Mission To Shape The Palates Of A Generation

Tiny Organics launched nationwide just over a year ago with a mission to shape the palates of a generation to prefer and love vegetables from the earliest days, ensuring children grow up to live their healthiest, happiest lives and prevent chronic diseases later in life. Tiny Organics meals are 100% organic, with no added sugar or salt, and never more than 5 grams of natural sugars per serving. Prepared fresh and carefully crafted by an in-house executive chef and a team of neonatal nutritionists, the recipes are created in collaboration with Tufts School of Nutrition to suit baby and toddler developmental milestones. Tiny Organics helps parents raise independent, adventurous eaters while encouraging self-feeding and the joy and exploration of textures, colors, smells, and shapes through their hands-first approach.

"Tiny Organics' vision in the marketplace is compelling: to positively impact a generation of adventurous eaters by shifting away from sugary purees to a whole food, savory-forward, nutrient dense foundation with meals that are both convenient and comprehensive for the modern parent," said Genevieve Gilbreath, Co-Founder/General Partner of Springdale Ventures. "While that vision is inspired, what separates Tiny Organics from the other companies in the sector we looked at is the world class execution of this vision by Betsy and Sofia to bring Tiny Organics to all communities across the nation.

The funding will enable the company to build on the momentum of its unique product offering, and mission-aligned partnerships including Former First Lady Michelle Obama's Partnership for A Healthier America (PHA), the premier national nonprofit working to transform the food landscape in pursuit of health equity. With only 10% of children eating the daily recommended amount of vegetables, Tiny Organics is setting the new industry standard as one of the first baby food companies to pass PHA's stringent requirements. By using their "Veggies Early & Often" packaging logo that Tiny Organics co-designed and built as founding members of PHA's "Shaping Early Palates" initiative, this signals to parents that they can rely on Tiny Organics' clean, veggie-forward ingredients.

Other strategic partnerships include the Plastic Pollution Coalition that has helped Tiny Organics become one of the only direct-to-community food brands that is almost entirely plastic free. Betsy and Sofia are dedicated to ensuring that Tiny Organics is not only better for animal well-being by being 100% plant-based, but also better for Mother Earth with the goal of becoming completely plastic free in 2021.

Founded by a powerhouse duo of seasoned consumer product, tech, and impact veterans, Betsy Fore and Sofia Laurell, Tiny Organics has built an authentic community of parents nationwide. "Adults know that food is medicine, but at Tiny Organics we deeply believe that plants are medicine and the building blocks to raising children to become the healthiest versions of themselves," said the co-founders. "As moms and as a women-led company, we've seen first-hand how Tiny Organics has helped develop our children's love of vegetables and healthy, nourishing food. Together with Tufts and PHA, we will continue to build on the momentum of the last year and strengthen our commitment to unlocking the nutritional power of food to build healthy, strong, and adventurous eaters. We want to make feeding babies and toddlers easy and convenient for parents everywhere."

Led by a majority-female board and team, the new capital will be used to scale the team, build Tiny Organics' brand and customer awareness in the market, and develop new product categories and sales channels while continuing to cultivate memorable experiences as a comprehensive mealtime solution for millennial parents.

About Tiny Organics

