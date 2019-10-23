Tiny Organics Introduces Your Child to Their First 100 Flavors - Launches Organic, Plant-based Meal Delivery Nationwide

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Created to ensure that children taste their first 100 flavors before the age of two, a critical period for brain growth and development, Tiny Organics, an early childhood nutrition company, launches their 100% organic, fresh-frozen, ready-to-eat whole food meals nationwide. Tiny Organics meals are curated and hand-crafted by a team of Neonatal Nutritionists and a Michelin-star chef with the goal of building adventurous and savory-forward eaters for life.

(PRNewsfoto/Tiny Organics)

Tiny's mission is to solve for the way we feed our children today. Research shows that the earlier and the more flavors and textures you can expose your child to in their first two years, the less likely they are to develop a fear or aversion to new flavors and textures later in life.

"As a new mom, I've struggled with finding healthy, yet interesting plant-based options to feed my son Sebastian. At Tiny we look to simplify parents' lives and provide a convenient, daily meal solution to every parent's dilemma – when and how to introduce solid foods to your baby and toddler, while keeping variety and development in mind. Sebastian eats three Tiny a day and is as adventurous as they get!" Betsy Fore, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Tiny Organics said.

"'Baby food' as we know it was invented in the 1920s – most of it over-processed, very sweet and minimally nutritious. As a European, I've seen firsthand how Baby-Led Weaning and introducing real, whole foods to your child helps them cultivate lifelong healthy eating patterns and reduce picky eating later in life," Sofia Laurell, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Tiny Organics said.

Today, with 2.5 million dollars in funding, Tiny Organics "finger foods" are specially chosen to support brain development, gut development, immunity development and dexterity. Tiny babies and toddlers receive a personalized meal plan to help guide parents with key nutritional benefits at each stage of development and track their first 100 flavors. Tiny also provides support and guidance on all feeding and nutrition-related question via text. Tiny packaging is almost 100% plastic-free, a first in the food DTC market. All Tiny cups are made out of recyclable cardboard and the meals are shipped in temperature-controlled boxes using insulation made out of compostable and biodegradable materials.

A recent study found that 95% of baby foods tested contained toxic heavy metals, with the highest risks coming from puff snacks, teething biscuits, and infant rice cereals. Tiny Organics offers only real, whole foods that are freshly cooked and fresh-frozen – a safer and more nutritious alternative than highly processed traditional baby and toddler food offerings.

Both founders are deeply passionate about creating meaningful impact in the world. Betsy, a new mom, is an inventor by trade, with a history of creating product lines for Mattel, Hasbro and MindCandy (Moshi Monsters). She was also the Founder and CEO of Wondermento, creators of the WonderWoof BowTie dog activity monitor. She was named one of Forbes 30 Under 30 and one of BBC's 100 Most Inspiring Women. Born in the Finnish Baby Box, Sofia is a marketing and PR veteran, most recently at Ascend Foundation helping elevate women and minorities onto U.S. corporate boards.

Tiny Organics' 2.5-million-dollar raise was led by Elizabeth Street Ventures with participation from Human Ventures, Rocana Ventures, Chingona Ventures, Bonin Ventures, Gary Vaynerchuk and Liz Lange.

For more on Tiny Organics, visit: TinyOrganics.com. Follow along on social on Instagram, @TinyOrganics and at Facebook, @TinyOrganicsMeals.

About Tiny Organics

Tiny Organics, an early childhood nutrition and wellness company, introduces your baby and toddler to their first 100 flavors and delivers 100% organic, plant-based, fresh-frozen meals to your door. Science-backed and research-driven, Tiny Organics is creating a programmatic and efficacious approach to early childhood development through food. Tiny is DTC and powered by text-to-talk technology through our subscription platform.

SOURCE Tiny Organics

Related Links

https://www.tinyorganics.com

