Tiny Power Management IC from Analog Devices Charges Wearables and Hearables Four Times Faster

The MAX77659 SIMO PMIC integrates a switch-mode buck-boost charger and three independently programmable buck-boost regulators, all sharing a single inductor to minimize total solution size. The regulators extend battery life by operating at 91 percent efficiency during moderate to heavy load conditions while consuming only 5µA of quiescent current during light load conditions. The MAX77659 SIMO PMIC supports autonomous headroom control, which reduces heat dissipation by minimizing the voltage drop while providing enough headroom to regulate the charging current.

"Analog Devices' SIMO product technology shrinks size and boosts performance in the smallest of hearable and wearable devices," said Roger Yeung, Executive Business Manager for the Battery Power Solutions Business Unit at Maxim Integrated®, now part of Analog Devices. "The MAX77659 brings the 'on-the-go' lifestyle to the next level by minimizing plug-in time and maximizing play time. The MAX77659 PMIC frees up board real estate to pack in additional features such as expanded memory storage, location tracking and vital sensing demanded by today's portable consumer and medical devices."

MAX77659 SIMO PMIC Features and Benefits

Fastest Charging: The MAX77659 integrates a switch mode buck-boost charger that charges wearables and hearables four times faster. A short, ten-minute charge delivers over four hours of play time compared with traditional solutions that can deliver just one-and-a-half hours of play time post charge.

The MAX77659 integrates a switch mode buck-boost charger that charges wearables and hearables four times faster. A short, ten-minute charge delivers over four hours of play time compared with traditional solutions that can deliver just one-and-a-half hours of play time post charge. Smallest Size: The MAX77659 is offered in a tiny 30-bump wafer level package (WLP) that measures 2.55 mm x 2.37mm. Use of a single inductor and integration of the charger reduces the bill of materials by 60 percent for a total solution size of just 22mm2, small enough for the most compact wearable and hearable applications.

Pricing and Availability

Product Availability Packaging MAX77659 Now 30-bump 2.55mm x 2.37mm x 0.5mm

WLP package MAX77659EVKIT Now N/A

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. operates at the center of the modern digital economy, converting real-world phenomena into actionable insight with its comprehensive suite of analog and mixed signal, power management, radio frequency (RF), and digital and sensor technologies. ADI serves 125,000 customers worldwide with more than 75,000 products in the industrial, communications, automotive, and consumer markets. ADI is headquartered in Wilmington, MA. Visit https://www.analog.com.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Follow ADI on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/ADI_News

Read and subscribe to Analog Dialogue, ADI's monthly technical journal, at: http://www.analog.com

###

SOURCE Analog Devices, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.analog.com/

