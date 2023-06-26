Tiny Tags Launches Exclusive Jewelry Collection with Celeb Tik Toker Lindsey Gurk

News provided by

Tiny Tags

26 Jun, 2023, 09:45 ET

BOSTON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiny Tags, the celeb favorite jewelry brand dedicated to celebrating the journey of motherhood with fine, personalized pieces, is thrilled to announce their collaboration with famed Tik Tok influencer, Lindsey Gurk.

https://tinytags.com/collections/lindsey-gurk-for-tiny-tags

The Lindsey Gurk for Tiny Tags collection of flamingo feathers is a symbol of the now-famous movement initiated by Gurk, 'Get Your Pink Back'. Gurk was inspired last year when she learned that flamingos can actually lose their pink coloring while raising their young because so much of their energy goes to their chicks. But, eventually they get it back. Her message has caught on and Gurk has since amassed over 3M+ Tik Tok followers lovingly called 'The Flock' and has garnered over 30M views on some of her whimsical yet relatable videos.

"This collaboration was a match made in heaven. Everything Lindsey represents from having hope, resilience and the power of community, speaks to our brand. Lindsey's relatability and vulnerability has moved me and millions of other women," says Melissa Clayton, CEO and Founder of Tiny Tags.

The collection includes two different flamingo feather necklaces, a charm and a bracelet all with GYPB laser-engraved on the back of each piece. Designed to wear alone or layered, and starting at just $85, this limited time only collection is expected to be this summer's must-have accessory.

"I've always dreamed of creating a jewelry line and could not be more thrilled to partner with Tiny Tags, a brand that values women, their stories, and helping one another, to keep growing our flock" adds Lindsey Gurk.

About Tiny Tags:
Tiny Tags is the fine, personalized jewelry brand committed to celebrating children and the journey of motherhood. Available in 14k gold, sterling silver or gold vermeil, each piece is laser engraved and requires the attention of more than 14 artisans to produce.

Tiny Tags was founded in 2005 by former CPA and mom of three Melissa Clayton who is passionate about entrepreneurship and motherhood and is dedicated to sharing the lessons she's learned along the way with other women. Since then Tiny Tags has grown into a multi-million dollar business without taking on any outside investment and remains true to its focus on the celebration of motherhood and children. For more information, visit www.tinytags.com.

 For more information or an interview, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Tiny Tags

