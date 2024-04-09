Tiny Tags will be available in select Target Stores and on Target.com

BOSTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiny Tags, the beloved fine jewelry brand synonymous with motherhood and best known for its personalized pieces, announced today that the brand is bringing back their bespoke collection at Target. With their initial launch in April 2023 being a huge success, moms everywhere were hoping the collection would come back and now it's here just in time for Mother's Day! The collection will feature four necklaces from the original launch and eleven new designs. The collection is rooted in celebrating the gift of a child, the journey of motherhood and the relationships formed along the way. Products will be available in select Target locations and on Target.com.

Tiny Tags Re-Launches Bespoke Collection at Target to Celebrate Motherhood

Celebrating children and motherhood is core to Tiny Tags' mission and a personal passion of CEO and Founder Melissa Clayton. Clayton founded Tiny Tags after her first son was born. She couldn't find the perfect "mommy" necklace that suited her, therefore she decided to create her own. During this time, she discovered the importance of community and pledged the brand would not only pay homage to the gift of motherhood but also serve as a community for moms to share stories and inspire one another. For more than ten years, Tiny Tags has been doing just that.

"I am thrilled to partner with Target again in bringing this Tiny Tags collection to mothers nationwide - it's nothing short of a surreal experience and dream come true for me," says Clayton. "Whether a pick-me-up for a friend, a nice surprise for a special mom in your life, or even an impulse purchase for yourself, the collection is designed to tell your stories centered around motherhood. I am so grateful for the opportunity to grow our community and share our message of love and gratitude."

The exclusive collection of necklaces features pendants from the original launch: mama bear, mama key, rainbow, and butterfly and the new pieces include a cross, daisy, heartbeat, angel wing, dragonfly, horseshoe, heart and paw. Product will be available at select Target stores and online at standard retail pricing of $25.

About Tiny Tags

Tiny Tags is the fine, personalized jewelry brand committed to celebrating the gift of a child and the journey of motherhood. Available in 14k gold, sterling silver or gold vermeil, each piece is laser engraved and requires the attention of more than 14 artisans to produce.

Tiny Tags is a woman owned business founded by former CPA and mom of three, Melissa Clayton. Melissa who is passionate about entrepreneurship and motherhood and is dedicated to sharing the lessons she's learned along the way with other women. Since then Tiny Tags has grown into a celebrity-loved, multi-million dollar business without taking on any outside investment and remains true to its focus on the celebration of children and motherhood. For more information, visit www.TinyTags.com .

