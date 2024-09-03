Tiny Traveler Launches Innovative AI-Powered Baby Monitor for Ultimate Peace of Mind

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiny Traveler, maker of state-of-the-art HD travel baby monitors, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative AI-powered baby monitor, Tiny Traveler Ai Classic. This product is designed to transform how parents stay connected with their little ones both at home and on the go. This innovative device harnesses AI technology to offer support and convenience for families.

Tiny Traveler Ai Classic

The Tiny Traveler Ai Classic monitor features a suite of innovative capabilities, including Laugh, Cry, & Stand Detection, which instantly alerts parents of their baby's emotional and physical state. AI technology allows this monitor to automatically soothe babies with lullabies when crying and record significant moments like laughing or standing—ensuring these precious milestones are documented and easily shareable. The Virtual Fence feature uses AI to notify caregivers or parents if their child moves out of or into a designated area, which will be customizable to each family.

"We're beyond excited to launch our newest innovation," said Fabrizia Cannalonga, Vice President of Brands at Tiny Traveler. "Parenting is not an easy job, but we want to make it as seamless and stress-free as possible. The Tiny Traveler Ai Classic is a huge step forward for parents; it's advanced AI technology and customizable features allow parents to relax, knowing they'll be instantly alerted if their child needs attention. We can't wait for families to add this new device to their daily lives."

Additional features include long-range transmission up to 1,000 feet, the ability for parents to talk to their child through two-way communication, dual cameras for monitoring multiple children, custom lullabies, and more.

Tiny Traveler Ai Classic ($249.99) is available at MyTinyTraveler.com and Amazon.

For more information, visit MyTinyTraveler.com.

About Tiny Traveler:

At Tiny Traveler, we are committed to delivering peace of mind through innovation and enhancing safety for your little loved ones. With our innovative solutions, you can trust us to make parenting easier so you can enjoy the journey, whether in the car, on the go or in the home. Follow Tiny Traveler on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

