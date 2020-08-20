Tiny Turnip Leverages DiCentral's Hybrid Integration Platform to Scale Exponential Growth

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiny Turnip LLC, a U.S.-based manufacturer of officially licensed Major League Baseball (MLB) apparel and accessories for women and children, has selected DiCentral, a leading provider of B2Bi Managed Services, to enhance internal supply chain processes and scale order growth with its largest retail customer, Fanatics, a global leader in licensed sports merchandise.

The apparel manufacturer currently lists more than 3,500 unique products on the Fanatics e-commerce website, fulfilling 1,500 dropship orders each month. Tiny Turnip's leadership looked to expand its dropship order volume with Fanatics by seven-fold within the calendar year. To meet this ambitious goal, the apparel manufacturer collaborated with DiCentral to enhance its internal supply chain and operational efficiencies. Since partnering with DiCentral, Tiny Turnip has seen record revenue numbers for the company.

Tiny Turnip leveraged DiCentral's B2Bi managed services solution to automate their manual process of pushing inventory levels to Fanatics, a key component in dropship collaboration. The inventory automation reduced the manual effort from eight hours to less than 5 minutes, resulting in reduced labor costs, more accurate inventory feeds and enabling the apparel company to reassign personnel to more strategic efforts.

"The DiCentral team did a great job at integrating our processes, saving Tiny Turnip thousands of hours, and has been instrumental in helping us grow from 200 to 1,500 orders per month," said Raj Sultanian, Partner.

As Tiny Turnip continues to scale processes to meet growth objectives, the company has leveraged the API management solution suite of DiCentral's hybrid integration platform to integrate its growing number of orders across its back-office systems. Through this automation, Tiny Turnip has eliminated the 20-minute manual process of copying and pasting each order into its Shipping Easy software and has vastly improved shipping status (ASN/EDI 856) compliance with Fanatics.

The apparel company also looks forward to integrating invoice transmission to Fanatics in an effort to accelerate the order-to-cash process and reduce days sales outstanding to improve cash flow.

"We are extremely pleased to have helped Tiny Turnip reach new, much-needed levels of efficiency as they scale their operations," said Thuy Mai, DiCentral CEO. "DiCentral enables high-growth organizations to take advantage of new technology capabilities and business models by quickly and cost-effectively synchronizing end-to-end processes by leveraging data from inside and outside the enterprise."

About DiCentral

Founded in 2000, DiCentral is a leading global provider of B2Bi managed services. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, DiCentral has 11 offices worldwide supporting customers in more than 35 countries. DiCentral's services and solutions are singularly focused on B2B integration and are used by many Fortune 1000 companies, processing over $200 billion in transactions for over 30,000 organizations worldwide. The company's vertical expertise transcends through the automotive, retail, distribution, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, healthcare, energy and financial services. DiCentral provides turn-key cloud-based B2Bi managed services, which allows organizations to connect and exchange critical business documents with their trading community. The core components of the managed services offering include ERP integration, secure B2B communications, data transformation, business rule analytics, inventory management and trading partner community management. The company develops and markets a complementary suite of supply chain applications. Visit www.dicentral.com.

