Tiny Wins Launches First-of-Its-Kind Nutrition Blends That Vanish Into Kids' Meals -- Because Every Bite Is a Tiny Win

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For every parent who's ever negotiated one more bite of veggies, Tiny Wins offers a new way forward. The parent-founded company today announced the launch of its first-of-its-kind line of nutrition blends made entirely from real, natural food ingredients and designed to dissolve invisibly into kids' favorite meals without changing taste, texture, or color.

Tiny Wins' two science-backed blends – one for sweet foods and one for savory – deliver clean, effortless nutrition from fruits, vegetables, and superfoods like spinach, blueberries, bone broth, and papaya. Each scoop provides at least 50 percent of a child's most essential daily vitamins and minerals from whole-food sources, helping families boost mealtime nutrition without the battles.

"I built Tiny Wins out of my own struggle to feed picky eaters," said Kimberly Cook, co-founder and CEO of Tiny Wins. "As a parent, I wanted something real that actually worked - no gimmicks, no synthetic powders, no guilt. Just clean, invisible nutrition made from real food."

Unlike most supplements or fortified foods, Tiny Wins products contain no added sugar, no man-made ingredients, and no fillers - just real, natural nutrition that blends seamlessly into everyday meals. A scoop of Tiny Wins Sweet can be stirred into yogurt, oatmeal, or smoothies, while Tiny Wins Savory can disappear into sauces, eggs, or soups. The options are endless. You can add Tiny Wins into anything your child is willing to eat.

"Parents shouldn't have to choose between convenience and nutrition," said Cook. "Tiny Wins makes it easy to give kids what they need, no matter what's on their plate."

Born from the front lines of parenthood, Tiny Wins began as a solution to a common struggle: how to nourish picky eaters without stress or compromise. After years of searching for an easy, science-backed way to boost her children's nutrition, Cook partnered with food scientists to develop a product that was not only safe and effective but completely undetectable in food.

Why Tiny Wins is different?

Real nutrition, clean-label ingredients:

Unlike most kids' multivitamins or powders, Tiny Wins is made entirely from whole fruits, vegetables, and superfoods – not lab-made isolates or artificial additives.

Formulated with food scientists to dissolve seamlessly into any meal. No taste, smell, color, or texture changes. Even the pickiest eaters won't notice it's there.

Many "natural" kids' supplements rely on added sugars, flavorings, or processed binders. Tiny Wins delivers real food nutrition only .

Two tailored formulas – one for sweet foods, one for savory – so parents can boost nutrition in everything from smoothies to spaghetti.

Each scoop delivers over 50 percent of children's most essential daily vitamins and minerals from real food sources , along with natural fiber, antioxidants, and prebiotics for gut and immune health.

No pills. No gummies. No mealtime meltdowns. Just one scoop, stir, and go.

Every ingredient in Tiny Wins is rigorously tested for purity and quality, and each formula is developed with transparency and trust in mind. The blends are shelf-stable, easy to use, and cost approximately $0.84 per serving — making them the most affordable, accessible, and effective option for busy families.

Tiny Wins is available now at tinywinskids.com, with flexible ordering and subscription options for parents looking to make every meal more nourishing.

About Tiny Wins

Tiny Wins helps parents make mealtime easier and more nourishing with real, invisible nutrition blends that mix effortlessly into the meals kids already love. Created by a mom and developed with food scientists, Tiny Wins offers a science-backed, all-natural way to add fruits, veggies, and superfoods to everyday foods — no taste, no texture, no fights. Because every bite is a tiny win.

For more information, visit www.tinywinskids.com or follow @tinywinskids on social media.

