tinyML Foundation Unveils Expanded Charter, New Partners, and New Name, "EDGE AI FOUNDATION"

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EDGE AI FOUNDATION, a worldwide non-profit empowering a community of professionals, academia, and policymakers focused on AI technologies, announced an expanded charter and brand identity at Taipei 2024. Formerly known as tinyML Foundation, this includes a new name, website, initiatives, and partners to embrace the daily innovation in AI and technology sectors.

"As edge AI technologies evolve, so has our community," said Executive Director of EDGE AI FOUNDATION, Pete Bernard. "Our rebrand is not just a new look; it's a statement of our unwavering commitment to leading the future of edge AI. We are dedicated to empowering individuals through pioneering R&D, fostering collaboration across sectors, and engaging our vibrant community."

Founded in 2018, EDGE AI FOUNDATION began with a focus on bringing AI workloads from the cloud to the point of impact in sustainable, democratized ways. Today, it's grown to a community with over 100 Fortune 500 technology companies. Key partners include Qualcomm Technologies Inc., embedUR Systems Inc., and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation. The organization welcomes four new partners: Wind River, Ceva Inc., Particle, and Alif Semiconductor.

"Wind River is excited to bring our long-standing expertise in real-time, mission-critical, and intelligent edge software to the Edge AI Foundation community," said Avijit Sinha, Wind River President. "We see a tremendous opportunity to drive innovation with our comprehensive software portfolio, and lead alongside our ecosystem and foundation partners as we work to enable and advance AI at the edge."

Ira Trashanski, Chief Strategy Officer at Ceva said, "We look forward to bringing our deep knowledge in edge AI inference, connectivity, and sensing to the community and helping advance the edge AI industry to bring valuable solutions to market."

EDGE AI FOUNDATION also introduced two initiatives to support its innovator community:

EDGE AI LABS: A new platform powered by embedUR Systems Inc. with freely available, high-quality datasets, models, and code to accelerate edge AI research, development, and deployment. Curated by EDGE AI FOUNDATION working groups, this platform provides high-quality resources and a global channel for innovation.

EDGE AIP (ACADEMIA & INDUSTRY PARTNERSHIP): Consisting of leading, global educators developing a bridge between academic institutions and industry partners, this initiative includes education efforts for knowledge certification, management of EDGE AI FOUNDATION's new scholarship fund, mentoring programs, and awards. It also includes a partnership with the Krach Institute of Tech Diplomacy and its new Tech Diplomacy Academy. The Tech Diplomacy Academy will become an EDGE AI FOUNDATION scholarship partner, and they plan to co-develop edge AI educational materials for U.S. and global policymakers, including the State Department.

EDGE AI FOUNDATION (formerly tinyML Foundation) is a global non-profit community of innovation, collaboration, advocacy, and education for efficient, affordable, and scalable Edge AI technologies. With over 100 Fortune 500 technology companies and over 100,000 individuals taking classes worldwide, EDGE AI FOUNDATION unites industry leaders, researchers, and practitioners to drive collective progress. For more information, visit https://www.edgeaifoundation.org.

