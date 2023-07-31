TIO Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Tingo Group, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Tingo Group, Inc. ("Tingo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TIO).

Class Period: December 1, 2022 – June 6, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2023

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Defendant Mmobuosi fabricated biographical claims about himself; (2) that Tingo had photoshopped its logo onto pictures of airplanes it did not own; (3) that Tingo inflated its food division margins; (4) that Tingo published misleading images of its planned Nigerian food processing facility and overstated its progress on the facility's construction; (5) that Tingo inflated its food inventory; (6) that Tingo did not have relationships with the two farming cooperatives it claimed; (7) that Tingo did not generate $128 million in revenue for its handset leasing, call and data segments as it claimed; (8) that Tingo's Mobile operation in Nigeria was delinquent on its tax obligations; (9) that Tingo photoshopped its logo over pictures from a different point of sale system operator's website; (10) that Tingo did not generate $125.3 million in revenue from NWASSA; (11) that Tingo's agricultural export business was not on track to deliver $1.34 billion in exports by Q3 2023; (12) that Tingo lacked effective controls over accounting and financial reporting; and (13) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

