TIO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Tingo Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 7, 2023

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Tingo between December 1, 2022 and June 6, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until August 7, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Tingo Group, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Mmobuosi fabricated biographical claims about himself; (2) Tingo had photoshopped its logo onto pictures of airplanes it did not own; (3) Tingo inflated its food division margins; (4) Tingo published misleading images of its planned Nigerian food processing facility and overstated its progress on the facility's construction; (5) Tingo inflated its food inventory; (6) Tingo did not have relationships with the two farming cooperatives it claimed; (7) Tingo did not generate $128 million in revenue for its handset leasing, call and data segments as it claimed; (8) Tingo's Mobile operation in Nigeria was delinquent on its tax obligations; (9) Tingo photoshopped its logo over pictures from a different point of sale system operator's website; (10) Tingo did not generate $125.3 million in revenue from its online marketplace called NWASSA; (11) Tingo's agricultural export business was not on track to deliver $1.34 billion in exports by Q3 2023; (12) Tingo lacked effective controls over accounting and financial reporting; and (13) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887

