Tioga Dental at Celebration Pointe, a brand new state-of-the art dental practice, located at 3147 SW 45 Street, Unit 40 in Gainesville, FL, is now open.

Led by a team of experienced and dedicated professionals, this brand-new dental facility features a full range of general dental services, cosmetic treatments, restorative dental procedures, tooth repair, dental implants and more for adults, adolescents and children from as young as eight years old. With access to a network of specialists and high insurance participation, Tioga Dental is a one-stop dental care center that puts patients first and strives to provide treatment as quickly as possible.

To contact the office to schedule an appointment, call 352-388-3250 or visit them online at TiogaDental.com.

"Our philosophy at Tioga Dental is to look at each patient as an individual with unique needs and challenges, developing customized treatment plans that positively affect their overall health. I am proud to practice in a patient-centered environment that so many call their dental home."

– Dr. Anne McLennon

SOURCE Tioga Dental at Celebration Pointe

Related Links

https://www.tiogadental.com

