TIP Technologies Introduces New Web-Enabled Version of its TIPQA™ Quality Management Application

MILWAUKEE, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIP Technologies, the leading provider of Quality, Compliance, and Shop Floor Execution software, first unveiled its new web-enabled TIPQA Quality Management Solution at its user conference earlier this month and has now announced general availability of the TIPQA Web release.

TIPQA can be accessed by any web-enabled device, significantly increasing efficiencies on the shop floor, while fostering consistent quality throughout the enterprise. The centralization of code simplifies the implementation, setup and upgrade process that is coupled with a state-of-the-art level of data security.

"This new release of TIPQA will provide an entirely new user experience for those responsible for delivering high quality manufactured products," said Mike Miller, Founder & CEO of TIP Technologies. "We've incorporated many new features requested by our industry-leading clients, while increasing the overall performance of our quality application."

"The robust, easy to use interface allows users to configure screens and data elements to meet their business processes," said Ron Dolan, President of TIP Technologies. "With more than a dozen new customers as well as longtime users adopting our TIPQA and TIPSFE solutions, we fully expect to deliver an accelerated time to value and help our customers stay on the cutting edge of quality."

"Our users demand the highest transparency and collaboration with their supply chain partners to mitigate risk and maintain supplier certification. The ability to collaborate through the multi-leveled supply chains within Aviation, Space, Defense, Automotive and Medical Device markets sets the TIPQA Web solution apart," said Badri Aavan, Director of Engineering & Operations at TIP Technologies.

For a demo of the new TIPQA Quality Management Solution, please contact us at (262) 544-1211.

About TIP Technologies

TIP Technologies (www.tiptech.com) was a pioneer and continues to be the recognized leader in quality assurance software. Founded in 1989, the company was one of the first to provide integrated quality assurance software using a commercial, off-the-shelf strategy. With companies around the world, continuously and successfully deploying TIPQA, TIP Technologies focuses on serving the needs of companies in regulated discrete manufacturing industries. We don't just create quality assurance software. When it comes to compliance, traceability and global supplier management, we deliver peace of mind. TIP Technologies is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, with additional operations representing EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) APAC (Asia, Pacific, China), and North America. For more information, please visit http://www.tiptech.com/ or contact us at (262) 544-1211.

For more information contact:

Lisa Bergstrom

TIP Technologies, Inc.

Phone: (262) 544-1211 x118

E-mail: lisa.bergstrom@tiptech.com

SOURCE TIP Technologies

Related Links

http://www.tiptech.com

