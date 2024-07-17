TIPA and the Fresh-Lock Team Collaborate to Enhance the Home Compostable Packaging Market

The collaboration will boost the production & reach of compostable packaging solutions through a new portfolio of home compostable closures for pouches.

MIAMI and CHICAGO, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIPA, a global leader in compostable packaging solutions, and Fresh-Lock® closures, a leading brand in reclosable flexible packaging technology, are collaborating to advance the adoption of home compostable packaging. Through these united efforts, the Fresh-Lock team is launching a new portfolio of home compostable closures for pouches. These new reclosable solutions for flexible packaging are designed with TIPA's proprietary home compostable resin formulation for various end-use markets including food, nutraceuticals, home and personal care, and more.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for consumers and businesses seeking sustainable packaging solutions to combat plastic pollution. Flexible packaging is well known for its sustainability benefits compared to other packaging forms but recycling can be challenging as traditional plastic films are not currently supported in most curbside recycling programs and store drop-off programs can be limiting. Industrial composting infrastructure is even more scarce. This new home compostable technology offers all the benefits of flexible packaging with easy access to closing the gap in circularity.

Under the partnership, the Fresh-Lock team recently launched its first two home compostable closures, Style 8531 featuring Child-Resistant technology and Style 8035, a versatile single lock design for use in a wide range of applications. With TIPA's innovative solutions designed into this new product line, Fresh-Lock® brand plans to further penetrate the market for compostable flexible packaging.

As brands and manufacturers face increasing demand for innovative sustainable packaging solutions, TIPA offers fully compostable substitutes for traditional plastic counterparts. These alternatives maintain the same functionalities, such as transparency and durability while helping to reduce the world's dependence on traditional plastics. At the end of their use, when placed in a compost bin with other organic material, they disintegrate and biodegrade into nutrient-rich soil, within months. TIPA's packaging is also seamlessly compatible with existing machinery throughout the entire supply chain of packaging production.

"We are thrilled to count the Fresh-Lock team among the innovative market leaders we work with, expanding the commercial availability of compostable packaging options in North America," said Rodrigo Castaneda, VP/GM, North America, at TIPA. "This is a significant step to help consumers and businesses actively contribute to curbing the reliance on conventional flexible plastics and navigate quickly-changing policies on packaging waste management for the benefit of the planet."

"TIPA's expertise in compostable materials combined with Fresh-Locks's market position and reputation as a high quality, reliable, innovator in sustainable reclosable solutions creates an unparalleled combination to expand the compostable packaging market," said Lisa Petersmark, VP Presto Specialty, maker of Fresh-Lock® closures.

TIPA and the Fresh-Lock team will showcase their compostable packaging solutions at Pack Expo in Chicago from November 3-6. For demo inquiries, please contact: [email protected] or visit www.Fresh-Lock.com

About TIPA

Inspired by nature, TIPA's compostable packaging solutions are designed to break down within months under compost conditions just like any organic matter. TIPA's packaging provides a solution for the food and fashion industries and is built to fit existing machinery and supply chains. The company's packaging solutions are currently being implemented worldwide by leading global brands in Europe, Australia, and the US. For more information, visit the TIPA website.

About Fresh-Lock® Flexible Packaging Closures

The Fresh-Lock® brand is the market leader in press-to-close zipper and track & slider reclosable solutions for flexible packaging. With a solution for practically any packaging need, our closures help drive consumer loyalty and brand differentiation through functional benefits. The Fresh-Lock team offers specialized packaging machinery and quality components for fast and efficient track and slider applications. The Fresh-Lock® brand of products is designed and produced by Presto Products, a business of Reynolds Consumer Products.

