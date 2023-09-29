Tipalti Selects The Attivo Group as SAP Partner of the Year for the Second Year in a Row!

News provided by

The Attivo Group

29 Sep, 2023, 12:07 ET

CONYERS, Ga., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Attivo Group has been selected SAP partner of the year for the second year in a row. The announcement was made at Tipalti's Virtual Illuminate Conference on September 21st.

The Attivo Group was chosen for devising the comprehensive integration of Tipalti's Accounts Payable automation solution into the SAP Business One system.

Continue Reading
Len Reo, president of the Attivo Group with Emily Perez at Sponsorship Table at Tipalti Golf Tournament
Len Reo, president of the Attivo Group with Emily Perez at Sponsorship Table at Tipalti Golf Tournament
Partner of the year badge
Partner of the year badge

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious honor from Tipalti for the second time," said Len Reo, President of The Attivo Group. "Together, we have helped many customers streamline their payables processes, reduce operational costs, and achieve global compliance. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration and delivering exceptional value to our mutual clients."

This award, given out in front of hundreds of business partners worldwide, recognizes Attivo's dedication to continued innovation, providing industry-leading solutions to meet customer needs, supporting its partner community, and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel.

"Tipalti is proud to partner with The Attivo Group, a trusted advisor and a proven expert in ERP and accounting software. They have demonstrated outstanding performance and innovation in helping customers optimize their financial operations with Tipalti's comprehensive solution. We congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition and appreciate their ongoing commitment to our partnership," commented Zach Svendsen, VP of Alliances at Tipalti.

About Tipalti

Tipalti is the only company equipped to process both Mass Payments and Accounts Payable workflows for high-velocity companies across the entire financial operations cycle: onboarding and managing global suppliers, instituting procurement controls, streamlining invoice processing and approvals, executing payments around the world and reconciling payables data across a multi-subsidiary finance organization. Tipalti enables companies to scale quickly by making payables strategic with operational, compliance, and financial controls. Companies can efficiently and securely pay thousands of payees and suppliers in 196 countries within minutes.Thousands of companies, such as Amazon, Twitch, GoDaddy, Roku, WordPress.com, and ZipRecruiter use Tipalti to reduce operational workload by 80% and accelerate the financial close by 25%, while strengthening financial and spend controls. For more information, visit Tipalti's website.

About The Attivo Group

Specializing in the manufacturing, distribution, and eCommerce industries, The Attivo Group has four distinctive service offerings: Business Process Assessment (BPA), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Implementation, ERP Remediation, and ERP Selection. The BPA is an in-depth approach to analyzing business operation processes thoroughly. It is a detailed examination to identify inefficiencies and optimize processes. ERP Remediation evaluates if an ERP system was poorly implemented and determines which areas can be improved. The Attivo Group helps companies choose the right ERP system after carefully assessing their specific needs, implement that software and customize the solution where its needed.

Selling and supporting several major software applications while remaining vendor-neutral allows The Attivo Group to recommend the best software solution for a company's unique requirements. Working with SAP Business One, QuickBooks, Acumatica, Exact Globe, and NetSuite, among others, to find the right solution. Attivo also provides ongoing support and consulting services, including a Privately Managed Cloud Hosting service.

Attivo is a leading business process consulting firm and reseller of ERP and accounting software. In addition, the company provides ongoing support and consulting services using automation and creative business software solutions. Attivo implements all-inclusive business management software that eliminates the need for multiple software packages; for more information, visit AttivoERP's Website.

For further information, please contact Marla Malkin, Vice President of Marketing at The Attivo Group, at 949-543-0935 or email [email protected].

SOURCE The Attivo Group

Also from this source

The Attivo Group and Activ Technologies partner together to provide a comprehensive control tower view of the supply chain

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.