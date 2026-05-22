TIPCO Technologies Expands Frederick Hose Center to Support Local Industry Growth

FREDERICK, Md., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIPCO Technologies announces the expansion of its Frederick, Maryland hose center, now occupying Suites 101 and 102 at 4635 Wedgewood Blvd, Frederick, MD 21703. The expanded footprint strengthens the company's ability to serve Frederick County's growing construction, manufacturing, and biotechnology sectors with faster service and expanded capabilities.

TIPCO Technologies team

The expansion increases the facility from approximately 3,900 square feet to 9,100 square feet, allowing for greater inventory depth, enhanced hose assembly capacity, and new operational efficiencies.

"Frederick is home to a diverse and growing industrial community, and this expansion reflects our long-term commitment to the people and businesses that rely on us every day," said Rob Lyons, Co-CEO of TIPCO Technologies. "By investing locally, we're ensuring our customers have access to the products, expertise, and service they need to keep their operations running safely and efficiently."

Supporting Frederick's Industrial and Innovation-Driven Economy

As demand continues to grow for reliable fluid conveyance products and responsive local support, the expanded hose center enables TIPCO Technologies to better meet customer needs through enhanced production capabilities.

With the expansion, TIPCO has repurposed its original space into a dedicated production facility, including the addition of an industrial crimper to support TIPCO Ready-to-Ship Assemblies. This investment allows the Frederick team to produce crimped industrial hose assemblies in-house, significantly reducing lead times and improving responsiveness for local customers.

In addition to expanded in-branch capabilities, customers can access TIPCO's full product offering through its eStore, which features more than 55,000 items available for purchase online with nationwide shipping, providing flexible, on-demand access to critical components.

"Our focus has always been on people first—both our customers and our team," said Tanner Barr, TIPCO Frederick Branch Manager. "By expanding our production capabilities, we're able to respond faster and more efficiently when our customers need us most, while giving our team the tools and space to do their best work."

Built on People, Partnerships, and Innovation

The Frederick expansion reflects TIPCO Technologies' core values:

People: Investing in safe, efficient workspaces that support skilled local jobs





Investing in safe, efficient workspaces that support skilled local jobs Partnerships: Strengthening long-standing relationships with regional contractors, manufacturers, and biotech organizations





Strengthening long-standing relationships with regional contractors, manufacturers, and biotech organizations Innovation: Expanding capabilities to support evolving applications and modern industrial demands

By growing within its existing location on Wedgewood Boulevard, TIPCO Technologies reinforces its commitment to serving Frederick with local expertise backed by industrial-grade solutions.

The expanded hose center is now fully operational at 4635 Wedgewood Blvd, Suites 101 and 102.

For more information or to connect with the Frederick team, visit tipcotech.com or call or text 301-831-4193.

About TIPCO Technologies

TIPCO Technologies is a leading value‑added distributor of fluid conveyance and sealing solutions, serving customers across industrial, construction, manufacturing, and specialty markets. With more than 40 locations across the United States, TIPCO provides localized service backed by national scale, offering hose, fittings, gaskets, sealing products, and custom assemblies designed to keep operations running safely and efficiently.

Built on the core values of people, partnerships, and innovation, TIPCO Technologies invests in skilled teams, long‑term customer relationships, and modern capabilities that help customers reduce downtime and solve complex operational challenges. Through a combination of technical expertise, responsive local support, and a commitment to continuous improvement, TIPCO is dedicated to delivering solutions its customers can trust.

Learn more at www.tipcotech.com.

SOURCE TIPCO Technologies