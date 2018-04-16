Tipigo Introduce FUNL - A Powerful AI-based Engine Delivering High-Quality Investment Opportunities in U.S. Equities

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Israeli-based Tipigo Ventures, a financial technology start-up has launched FUNL app (www.funl-app.com). The new app provides investment opportunities based on fundamental analysis, accessible like never before.

FUNL provides a new approach, allowing Self-Directed Investors (SDIs) to get robust information regarding U.S traded companies and make educated decisions. FUNL is the first consumer-facing opportunities engine combining AI and fundamental analysis.

Tipigo's algorithm filters through thousands of fundamental analyst recommendations, mining them for the very strongest ones.

Tipigo's totally objective, powerful engine allows its users to get the information which up until now was reserved only for professionals – and make better decisions.

All the information an investor needs to make a decision and execute is provided, including analyst recommendations, stock charts, real-time quotes, company financials, relevant news and more — saving time and money.

With FUNL, investors can:

Receive Real-Time Quality Opportunities Based on Fundamental Research

See the Full Picture with Unique and Specific Company Information

Connect to linked Brokers and trade on the go.

Gain insight from more than 500 connected data sources, covering over 8,000 Companies.

To download the FUNL app:

Apple - http://m.onelink.me/aa680bf9

Android - http://m.onelink.me/f97624e2

"The world of investing is in the midst of radical change. More and more investors are opting to strike out on their own, becoming what are known as Self-Directed Investors or SDIs. In fact, today there are a staggering 59 million SDIs in the US - almost 20% of the entire adult population," said Tipigo's Chief Executive Officer, Elran Bor.

Bor also added: "Using a combination of algorithms and financial know-how, the FUNL app constantly runs through thousands of analysts' recommendations and other fundamental data. Each recommendation is accompanied by price quotes, relevant news, company financials and other information needed to help the investor make better decisions."

About Tipigo Ventures Ltd.

Israel-based Tipigo specializes in developing software solutions and algorithms for the financial markets, inspired to create a new investment landscape.

For more information contact:

Elran Bor

elran@tipigo.com

+972545436096

