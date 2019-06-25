Tipnation.NYC Endorses Andrew Yang for President in 2020

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIPPoliticalParty.com is America's first self-funding political party. Progressives must run with fresh, paradigm-shifting progressive ideas—not to energize the base, but to turn red states blue. The DNC has stood in the way of progressive candidates since the days of Eugene McCarthy—TIP Political Party aims to upend the Democratic Party and push Andrew Yang to the nomination and, eventually, the Oval Office.

Travel is a powerful tool to bring people together and allow them to experience worlds outside their own. Travel increases empathy and decreases bigotry. Travel opens the mind to new ideas. Young voters are ready to embrace a new political party that embeds progressive ideas, social movements, global travel and supports self-funding which effectively eliminates lobbyists dictating policy.

TIP Political Party will be the first political party to embrace Universal Basic Income, the internet and shared economic age and seeks to mobilize the 90 million millennials eligible to vote in 2020.

Tipnation.NYC and the Tip Political Party was formed as the Democratic answer to the Tea Party. The Tip in our name stands for Travel in Peace, which is exactly what we all want to be able to do—travel in our daily lives and around the world without fearing for our safety, without barriers, without worrying about being a woman or a person of color or LGBTQ. America must change. Millennials, we need YANG!

History dictates emerging tech titans of new technologies go to war for the people who adopted the new realty they created.

History will judge these titans of technology—such as Amazon and Jeff Bezos—for eradicating mom and pop shops. This puts the tech titans in a unique position to revolutionize the world economy and politics in America. By supporting Andrew Yang and his Universal Basic Income—tech titans will see history view them as the saviors of the Republic.

Tipnation.NYC will no longer blindly follow the DNC off the cliff to political irrelevance. Progressives are done fighting a cyber-war with WWII tactics. Today, fellow progressives, we declare ourselves corporations with the formation of TIP Political Party . Yang will do the Math.

