Tipperary Sales, a La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings & Décor Dealer, Hires Ed Harris as Vice President Business Development

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tipperary Sales, d.b.a. La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings & Décor, enhances its executive leadership team by hiring Lieutenant-Colonel Ed Harris as Vice President of Business Development.

"This is an exciting time for Tipperary Sales," says Martha Percival Brown, CEO, Tipperary Sales. "Ed brings more than 20 years of demonstrated organizational leadership experience to our company. He has significant resources management and project management expertise, possesses strong operations skills, and is a seasoned training manager."

Lt.-Col. Harris received a B.A. in Spanish and History from Augusta University and an M.B.A. from Brenau University. He worked for Tipperary Sales in the 1990s as a design consultant and assistant manager. After September 11th, Ed felt called to join the U.S. Air Force in defense of our country where he dedicated twenty-two years to combined enlisted and officer service.

"Ed is highly passionate about people and greatly dedicated to servant-leadership, and we believe he is the right person to continue moving our company into the next stage of our growth plan," continued Brown.

Lt.-Col. Harris' position, which will be based out of the company's Charlotte office, will include a focus on growing earnings through team member education and empowerment, bolstering best practices, as well as increasing revenue through existing store enhancements.

"I feel privileged to join such an amazing company whose core values are so closely aligned to mine," states Lt.-Col. Harris. "This role offers a unique opportunity to fuse my organizational leadership and project management experience. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity and I look forward to contributing to Tipperary's rich and sustained tradition of success."

About Tipperary Sales, Inc.

Tipperary Sales, Inc., a family-owned company founded in 1976, operates eight La-Z-Boy Galleries in the Southeast. The company is one of Furniture Today's Top 100 Furniture Stores and currently operates two of the top ten dealer-operated La-Z-Boy stores in the nation. Tipperary Sales has been named both "Retail Partner of the Year" and "Ronald McDonald House Charity Partner of the Year" by La-Z-Boy, Inc.

La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings & Décor stores operated by Tipperary Sales, Inc. are in the following locations: 4205 Washington Rd. in Evans, Ga.; 150 Traders Way in Pooler, Ga.; 107-B River Hills Rd in Asheville, N.C.; 7035 Smith Corners Blvd. in Charlotte, N.C.; 11515 Carolina Place Pkwy. in Pineville, N.C.; 4960 Centre Pointe Dr Suite 102 in N. Charleston, S.C.; 5342 Sunset Boulevard in Lexington, S.C.; 1046 Woodruff Rd. in Greenville, S.C.

About La-Z-Boy

Headquartered in Monroe, MI, La-Z-Boy is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers. The company manufactures a full line of comfortable products for the living room and family room, including the company's world-famous recliners, reclining sofas and love seats, sleep sofas, modular furniture and leather upholstery, as well as stationary sofas, love seats and chairs. It is a division of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. Live Life Comfortably. SM

