Tippmann Innovation Lives Up to Its Name and Was Awarded Built By The Best Award From CEBA

MELBOURNE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This past weekend, Tippmann Innovation was awarded the Controlled Environment Building Association's Built by the Best Award, honoring the contractor who constructed the year's most innovative and complex temperature-controlled facility. The winner was announced at the 39th Annual CEBA Conference in Miami, FL on Saturday, November 16, 2019, just before the keynote presentation.

CEBA, formally known as the International Association for Cold Storage Construction, is the leading authoritative source for companies seeking best practices on constructing, renovating, and modernizing cold storage, or temperature-controlled facilities. The Best Built Award is given to the contractor who has displayed excellence in these unique categories — project complexity, use of innovation, project management, sustainability, and contribution to the larger society or temperature-controlled supply chain.

The award-winning warehouse is a 180,000 square foot meat processing facility in Detroit, MI. Built for Wolverine Packing Co., one of the country's premier beef suppliers, the facility includes over 20,000 pallet positions of storage space that sits adjacent to a 125,000 square-foot processing center. It was built to the highest industry standards and includes state-of-the-art technologies such as Quick Freeze In-Rack Freezing System, Quell Fire Sprinkler System, conveyors, de-spacers, automatic shrink wrap, motion sensor lighting, and much more.

Most notably however is not the technology inside the building, but the positive impact the new warehouse has on Detroit's Eastern Market community. In addition to Wolverine providing jobs for city residents, they also made it possible for residents to enjoy the adjacent Forest Park by not only re-constructing it into a modern three-acre park complete with a walking path, basketball courts, baseball field, playground, and workout area but also by gifting it back to the neighborhood.

"I want to thank Jay Bonahoom at Wolverine for entrusting us with this project. I also want to thank our partners at the GCCA for their continued support and recognition for this prestigious award. I am super proud of our Ti team for their effort on this project and presentation." – Sam Tippmann, Ti President

To learn more about the project and its impact on Detroit, you can watch the award-winning video at ticold.com.

About Tippmann Innovation: Tippmann Innovation is an award-winning specialty, industrial cold storage builder that develops buildings around a business plan, ensuring that an investment becomes a profit center. Tippmann Innovation utilizes time-honed expertise and advanced technology solutions to create efficient buildings that scale with a business, and are designed to maximize profitability through fully integrating operations and supply chain, by design. Tippmann Innovation provides a full suite of cold storage construction services, including master site planning and operations guidance. Tippmann Innovation's technologies include the Patented QF+ In-Rack freezing and thawing system, coupled with the T2™ spacer that creates the fastest system available. Tippmann Innovation has offices in Indiana, Illinois and Florida.

