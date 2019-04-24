Tippy Partners With SalonCentric For National Rollout

"By significantly reducing the waiting period to receive their hard-earned tips, Tippy brings financial control back to the service professionals," said Terry McKim, Founder and CIO of Tippy. "We are excited to leverage this partnership and introduce this business solution to salons and stylists nationwide."

Participating salons and stylists can simply download the Tippy Mobile App, available on both iPhones and Androids, and will receive a Tippy-branded kiosk, digital dashboard summarizing transactions, and technical support from Tippy's Success Agent Program. Additionally, salons who are part of L'Oreal Professional Products Division's LEVEL LOYALTY REWARDS Program will be able to redeem points for the Tippy service.

"Tippy's system modernizes the tipping process for stylists, similarly to programs offered in the taxi and restaurant industries, and by doing this, provides more financial control for these small business owners," said Bertrand Fontaine, President of SalonCentric. "SalonCentric is always looking for ways to support the salon professional and Tippy brings a unique business solution in the area of tip processing, helping us do just that."

ABOUT TIPPY

Tippy is a digital tipping solution built for industry professionals by industry professionals. Tippy's disruptive technology offers a suite of tools reducing salon owners' processing fees and improving service providers' tips, helping them to meet and exceed financial goals. Tippy is headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. For more information, visit MeetTippy.com .

About SalonCentric

SalonCentric, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Fla., is the premier distributor of salon professional products in the U.S. Created by L'Oréal USA in 2007, SalonCentric has more than 650 sales consultants, and 574 SalonCentric stores and 272 State and RDA stores that are only accessible to licensed beauty professionals. SalonCentric's vision is to be an inspirational force in the development and success of beauty professionals by providing the best brands, the best education, the best technology and the best business-building support. Professional brands distributed by SalonCentric include: Alterna, Amika, Bioelements, Bio Ionic, Creative Nail Design, Design.ME, Dermalogica, Fatboy, FHI, Hempz, Japonesque, Kenra, L'ANZA, label.m, L'Orèal Professionnel, Matrix, Mizani, Moroccanoil, Olaplex, Pravana, Product Club, Pulp Riot, Pureology, Redken 5th Avenue NYC, Sam Villa, Sebastian, Sexy Hair, Surface and many other fine brands. For more information, visit www.saloncentric.com.

